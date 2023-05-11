BetMGM bonus code: Betting on Sixers-Celtics, Suns-Nuggets tonight

The best BetMGM bonus code offer for the NBA Playoffs is giving bettors a chance to go all in on Sixers-Celtics or Suns-Nuggets tonight. Betting on the NBA Playoffs isn’t easy, but this new promo tilts the odds in favor of bettors.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the NBA Playoffs with this BetMGM bonus code offer. If that bet loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

It’s Game 6 in both series tonight and that means two teams could be going home for good. The Celtics and Suns need to win to survive and both squads are slight favorites. These back-and-forth series are living up to the hype so far. BetMGM Sportsbook’s easy-to-use app provides new players with multiple ways to win on the NBA Playoffs.

New bettors can click here to enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and secure a $1,000 first bet for Sixers-Celtics or Suns-Nuggets tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks $1 NBA Playoffs Bet

This BetMGM promo is setting bettors up with a $1,000 first bet for the NBA Playoffs or any other game this weekend. Remember, anyone who loses on this initial real money wager will receive an instant refund in bonus bets. For instance, someone who loses on a $250 bet will receive $250 in bonus bets.

On the other hand, anyone who wins on that first bet will win straight cash that is immediately withdrawable. For a full breakdown of the registration process, refer to the detailed outline below:

Click here to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. From there, create a new account.

to automatically redirect to a sign-up landing page. From there, create a new account. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet.

Anyone with an iOS or Android device can download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA Playoffs or any other game tonight. If that bet loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

Sixers Look to Rewrite History Against Celtics

The Sixers have had no luck against the Celtics in the NBA Playoffs, at least in recent years. The last time Philadelphia beat Boston in a playoff series came in 1982 when Julius Erving and Larry Bird were playing. This is one of the top rivalries int he NBA, but it’s been one-sided lately.

The Sixers have a chance to knock off the Celtics in front of a Philly crowd. Joel Embiid has been up and down throughout the series as he deals with injuries. Meanwhile, James Harden is lifting up Philly with big-time performances.

How to Bet on Suns vs. Nuggets Game 6

So far, the home team is undefeated in this Suns-Nuggets series. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and the rest of the Suns return home to Phoenix for Game 6. Booker is having one of the most efficient NBA Playoffs of all time, but the offense isn’t the problem for the Suns. Trying to stop Nikola Jokic has proved to be impossible for Phoenix.

Jokic is averaging a 35-point triple-double in this series. He’s a completely unique superstar and his unorthodox style makes him a tough cover. Deandre Ayton hasn’t been able to figure him out yet. The two-time MVP looks like he’s on a mission to prove himself in the NBA Playoffs. All he needs is one more win to advance to his second Western Conference Finals in four years.

Other Ways to Win With This BetMGM Bonus Code

BetMGM Sportsbook is giving new bettors an opportunity to go all in on the NBA Playoffs with this $1,000 first bet. But there are plenty of other ways to go big on the games. Check out the one game parlay options for Sixers vs. Celtics and Suns vs. Nuggets today. Bettors can combine multiple bet legs from the same game into one potentially lucrative parlay. Winning parlays can be tougher than winning straight bets, but this is a high-risk, high-reward play.

New bettors can click here to enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and secure a $1,000 first bet for Sixers-Celtics or Suns-Nuggets tonight.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal gambling? Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.