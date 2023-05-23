BetMGM bonus code: Unlock $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Heat Game 4

The Celtics are in desperate need of a win tonight, but bettors can get in on the action with the latest BetMGM bonus code offer. The Eastern Conference Finals are entering a pivotal Game 4 matchup. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this offer.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New bettors who take advantage of this promotion can score a $1,000 first bet with this BetMGM bonus code offer. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

The Miami Heat continue to surprise people in the NBA Playoffs. The Boston Celtics came into the Eastern Conference Finals with home court advantage, but they dropped the first three games of this series.

BetMGM Sportsbook is upping the ante with this four-figure offer. Go big on the games with a massive first bet. This offer is applicable to Celtics-Heat or any other game this week.

Click this link to automatically enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and lock in a $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Heat tonight.

BetMGM Bonus Code: Score $1,000 First Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for basketball bettors this week. Place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on Celtics-Heat or any other game this week. If that bet wins, you take home straight cash.

However, if that bet loses, you will receive a full refund in bonus bets. Second chances don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that’s exactly what this new promotion provides.

This offer is applicable to any game in any sport. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to get in on the action. Anyone with an iOS or Android device can get in on the action.

How to Activate This BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

First off, click here to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to input a bonus code.

to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. There is no need to input a bonus code. Set up a new account by providing basic information and making a cash deposit through any of the available payment methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app straight from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android. The easy-to-use app makes betting a breeze.

Place a $1,000 first bet on Celtics-Heat or any other game this week. If that bet loses, players will get a full refund in bonus bets.

Celtics-Heat Odds

Game 4 presents an unexpected elimination scenario for a Celtics team that was heavily favored entering the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. In a series dominated thus far by Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will need to step up to flip this series back to Boston later this week.

Oddsmakers have the Celtics as underdogs tonight for the first time in the series. Here’s a look at the odds for Celtics vs. Heat tonight on BetMGM Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics: +1.5 (-115) // Over 216 (-110) // +120

Miami Heat: -1.5 (-105) // Under 216 (-110) // -110

Click this link to automatically enable this BetMGM bonus code offer and lock in a $1,000 first bet for Celtics-Heat tonight.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.