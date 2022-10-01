BetMGM bonus code unlocks $1K risk-free, $200 college football bonus

The fall is the perfect season for football and the latest BetMGM bonus code is raising the stakes on the gridiron action. Between college football on Saturdays and the NFL on Sundays, there is something for every football fan. Check out the latest offers and special promos for football this weekend.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New players who sign up with this BetMGM bonus code in most states will be eligible for a massive $1,000 risk-free bet. Meanwhile, anyone located in Illinois, Kansas, or Louisiana can get a $200 no-brainer college football bonus.

There is something for everyone this weekend. Although there will be plenty of eyes on the NFL this weekend, this BetMGM college football bonus is worth a second look. Given the way college football teams score the ball, this bonus is a complete no-brainer. Here’s a deeper dive into the details behind each offer.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code and get a $1,000 risk-free bet for any game this weekend. Click here to get a $200 no-brainer college football touchdown bonus in select states.

BetMGM Bonus Code: How to Sign Up

Signing up with this BetMGM bonus code is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually input a code to lock in these offers. Follow these steps to get started:

Use the appropriate link below to begin the registration process. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet. Players in IL, KS, or LA can click here for the $200 college football touchdown bonus.

Create an account and make an initial qualifying deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place an initial wager on any game this weekend as a $1,000 risk-free bet OR place a $10 college football bet to lock in this $200 touchdown bonus.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Risk-free bets provide new players with a ton of flexibility. First off, this BetMGM bonus can be used on any game this weekend. That opens the door to betting on NFL Week 4, college football, MLB, or any other sport. There are tons of options out there.

Secondly, this $1,000 risk-free bet gives new users the freedom to choose how much they want to wager. Any first bet up to $1,000 will receive 100% insurance. For instance, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive a refund of $500 in site credit.

Bet $10, Win $200 With This BetMGM Bonus Code

Although the risk-free bet offers the highest potential payout, new players in Louisiana, Kansas, and Illinois should check out this college football bonus. BetMGM Sportsbook is giving away 20-1 odds on any game finishing with at least one touchdown.

All it takes is a registration and $10 wager on any college football game to lock in this offer. If either team scores a touchdown in that selected game, new bettors will win $200 in bonus cash. With how much college teams love to throw the ball nowadays, this BetMGM bonus code looks like a complete no-brainer.

Click here to activate this BetMGM bonus code and get a $1,000 risk-free bet for any game this weekend. Click here to get a $200 no-brainer college football touchdown bonus in select states.