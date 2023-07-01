Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sports bettors have plenty to wager on the next couple of weekends, as Major League Baseball and the UFC have huge matchups on the field and in the octagon. Players who sign up for the latest BetMGM bonus code offer will secure a $1,000 first-bet offer for use on any game or bout.

If you sign up via our links, you won’t need to manually enter a BetMGM bonus code. Our links will instantly unlock the $1,000 first-bet offer for UFC 290 and any MLB game.

The New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals will complete a double-header on Saturday at Busch Stadium. Matthew Liberatore will take the mound for the Cardinals. He’s 1-2 on the season with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts. The Tampa Bay Rays and Seattle Mariners will go head-to-head at the same time at T-Mobile Park.

Register with our BetMGM bonus code for a $1,000 first bet that you can use on the UFC 290 bout or MLB game of your choice

BetMGM Bonus Code: Secure $1,000 First Bet for MLB, UFC 290

Whether you choose to bet on Major League Baseball or a UFC 290 bout is up to you. Game markets like moneyline, total runs, and spreads will be available for MLB games. You could instead wager on a player to hit a home run or record 2+ total bases at longer odds. This would potentially earn you a higher payout.

If you’d rather bet on UFC 290, that’s fine as well, but keep in mind that the event isn’t until Saturday, July 8. Five bouts will make up the main card of the event. Brandon Moreno will enter the octagon as the Flyweight champion in the co-main event. He’ll face #2 Alexandre Pantoja, who will look to walk away with Moreno’s title. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will square off in a Featherweight Unification Title bout.

You will either win a cash profit with a win on your first bet or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. The bonus bets would hit your account as five separate bonus bets that you can use on other games and bouts this weekend.

How to Sign Up with Our BetMGM Bonus Code

New players who want to sign up with our BetMGM bonus code will need to complete a few simple registration steps. We’ve outlined the process below, which should help you register even faster:

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code.

to apply our BetMGM bonus code. Fill out the required information sections.

Pick a deposit method like PayPal, online banking, or a credit/debit card.

Add at least $10 to your account.

Choose any game or bout.

Wager up to $1,000.

You will receive five bonus bets of equal value to use on other games and bouts if your wager loses. If it wins, however, you’ll get back your bet along with a cash profit.

UFC Fight Night Boosts

BetMGM has a plethora of odds boosts available for this afternoon’s UFC Fight Night action. This includes enhanced odds markets for multiple bouts. Let’s take a look at the best boosts currently available for Saturday afternoon’s card:

Sean Strickland, Blagoy Ivanov, and Karol Rosa all to win (+475)

Abusupiyan Magomedov, Damir Ismagulov, and Melissa Gatto all to win (+525)

Lion’s Boost: Sean Strickland vs. Abus Magomedov to end by submission (+600)

Click here to apply our BetMGM bonus code and secure a $1,000 first bet for any MLB game today or UFC 290.

