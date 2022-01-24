BetMGM bonus code brings $1K risk-free bet, no-brainer NBA odds

The latest BetMGM bonus code for new players in New York and all other states where the app currently takes action brings a choice between two specials this week. While this Sunday’s NFL Conference Championship Games will be the biggest events, new players can jump in now with awesome basketball and hockey specials.

The latest BetMGM bonus code this week delivers access to a pick between a $1,000 risk-free first bet or a special $10, win $200 NBA promo.

Players in all states will be able to use the links in this article to obtain direct access to the $1,000 risk-free bet option. Meanwhile, players in New York who use the NBA link will get $200 free simply for placing a $10 moneyline bet on any Knicks game this week. Bettors in other markets can use the same link to lock in a bet $10, win $200 special on any NBA game to feature at least one made three-pointer.

Below, we’ll quickly dive into both offers and provide a detailed explanation about how to get the latest BetMGM bonus and sportsbook promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code This Week

Before we run through the offers available during this last full week of January, let’s first talk about locking in these offers. There will be no need to manually input a BetMGM bonus code. Using the links automatically activates and tracks the offers, so don’t worry about entering text on your own.

As for the offers, bettors may want to jump in and bet early or midweek basketball and hockey action, but they can also get in now and place early bets on either 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs. With the risk-free bet option, losing wagers will simply be refunded with a matching site credit bonus. That refund can be played on future wagers.

BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA No-Brainer

As for the NBA offer, in New York, it’s a guaranteed payout, while in other markets, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that it will hit.

At BetMGM NY, bettors can bet $10 on the Knicks and automatically secure a $200 bonus. Those outside of New York can use this BetMGM bonus code to activate a bet $10, win $200 bonus on any NBA game to feature a three-pointer. Simply bet $10 on any game moneyline and win if there’s a three-pointer. It should probably be noted that every game this season has featured a three, while even the worst teams from beyond the arc average at least 10 makes per game. In both cases, this one shapes up as a lock.

How to Get the App, Promos

Bettors can get started and lock down the top BetMGM bonus code with one of the best NY sports betting apps or get it in a number of other states, including Michigan, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Virginia, West Virginia, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Place the risk-free bet with the first-real money wager, or place the NBA wager if that promo was selected.