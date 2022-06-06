BetMGM bonus code: $1K risk-free, wild MLB, NBA specials

This week is all about options for anyone with the latest BetMGM bonus code. More specifically, this week is all about options on what games to watch and how to bet on those games.

New players who sign up with the most up-to-date BetMGM bonus code can choose between three major promos. The first is a 20-1 odds boost on a home run in any MLB game. The second is a no-brainer boost on the NBA Finals. And the last is a potentially lucrative $1,000 risk-free first bet. Note, the $1K risk-free bet is the only special currently available in New York.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

June is staying hot with another week of dueling playoff action between the NBA and NHL. Not to mention, this year’s MLB regular season is delivering in a big way. Roll into the summer with any of these three BetMGM bonuses. Let’s take a look at these enticing offers.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and lock in this MLB home run boost. Click here for the NBA Finals special. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BetMGM Bonus Code’s 3 Wild Specials

Each of these bonuses brings something to the table for new bettors. Remember, sign up with the appropriate link to automatically activate this BetMGM bonus code.

The MLB offer is a massive home run boost. Bet $10 on any MLB team’s moneyline and win $200 in bonuses if there are 1+ home runs in that game. While this isn’t a guarantee, bettors who pick a home-run happy team like the Yankees can tilt the odds in their favor.

The NBA Finals boost is a complete no-brainer. Bet $10 on the Celtics or Warriors and automatically win $200 in bonus cash when any player scores a point. Obviously, this bonus will convert within the first few minutes of Game 3 on Wednesday.

As for the risk-free bet, that one is more self-explanatory. Any new players who place an initial wager will receive a 100% refund in site credit up to $1,000 if that first bet loses. For example, a player who loses on a $100 wager will receive $100 in site credit.

How to Grab Each Special With This BetMGM Bonus Code

Here’s a full breakdown of how to use this BetMGM bonus code to claim any of these three specials:

Click on the right link to trigger the right special. Each link will automatically activate the proper promo code. Click here for the MLB home run boost. Click here for the NBA Finals no-brainer. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet.

Create an account and make a deposit of $10 or more.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Place an initial wager to trigger the selected bonus.

Buckle Up for a Big Week

BetMGM Sportsbook is telling new users to pick from anything this week. The NBA and MLB are bound to see the most interest among sports fans, but there is something for everyone. For anyone looking to bet on niche sports, the $1,000 risk-free bet opens things up.

Click here to sign up with this BetMGM bonus code and lock in this MLB home run boost. Click here for the NBA Finals special. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.