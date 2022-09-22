BetMGM promo code: TNF Steelers-Browns specials

NFL Week 3 kicks off tonight and our BetMGM promo code activates two great bonuses for players to choose from. Bettors in most states where the sportsbook is available can get a risk-free bet, while those in Kansas, Illinois, or Louisiana can get a no-brainer TD bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM has rolled out two offers for NFL Week 3. The first will back a player’s first cash wager with up to $1,000 in site credit. The second offer is limited to three states, but pays out a $200 bonus if either team finds the end zone in any NFL Week 3 game..

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are set to go head-to-head on Thursday Night Football. This AFC North clash holds plenty of importance, as each team is in search of a bounce back win following a Week 2 defeat. New BetMGM users can wager on the game with one of two great promo offers.

Click here to secure a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 with our BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM is available in most states where online sports betting is legal. This includes New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Arizona, Michigan, and more. Bettors in all states where the app is available, except for NY, can take advantage of a $1,000 risk-free bet promo. This offer backs any new player’s first cash bet with up to $1,000 in site credit. If the bet loses, BetMGM will issue up to $1,000 back in site credit.

For example, you could wager $500 on the Browns (-200) to win at home and pick up a $250 profit if they prevail. However, if Pittsburgh wins, you wouldn’t be out of luck. In that case, BetMGM would issue a $500 refund in site credit to use on other games.

Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, KS, IL CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

EITHER TEAM 1+ TD! CLAIM OFFER

Players in Kansas, Illinois, and Louisiana have another offer to choose from. In fairness, this offer is a no-brainer that bettors should strongly consider. As part of this Bet $10, Win $200 promo, bettors need to simply bet $10 on any NFL team’s moneyline. Regardless of the game’s outcome, a player will receive a $200 bonus if either team in the game scores a touchdown.

That means if you bet $10 on the Steelers to win, but they get shut out 14-0, you’d still earn the $200 bonus, as Cleveland scored two TDs. If the Steelers were to win 7-0, you’d receive the $200 TD bonus, your $10 moneyline stake, and a profit on the winning bet.

Bet $10, Win $200 if either team in the game of your choice scores a TD when you click here.

How to Sign Up with Our BetMGM Promo Code

Since the $1,000 risk-free bet offer is available in more states, let’s recap how to secure this offer. The registration process should only take a few minutes from start to finish.

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code.

to activate our BetMGM promo code. Enter the requested information.

Accept the geolocation confirmation.

Add $10+ to your account via the funding method of your choice.

Wager up to $1,000 on any NFL Week 3 game.

If your bet loses, BetMGM will issue up to $1,000 in free bets to your account. You can use the free bets on any other game of player prop bet in any other game.

Click here to lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet with our BetMGM promo code.