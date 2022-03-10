BetMGM promo code delivers ultimate Nets-Sixers 3-point bonus

A massive Thursday night NBA matchup calls for a massive sportsbook offer, and the latest BetMGM promo code unlocks access to a can’t-miss three-point bonus. The Nets and Sixers will meet in Philadelphia tonight where James Harden will play his former team in a nationally televised affair. Adding to the intrigue will be the Philadelphia return of Ben Simmons, who’s expected to be on the bench tonight before what will be an active crowd. And while the game should feature plenty of drama, this BetMGM NBA promo brings absolutely none of it.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

The latest BetMGM promo code unlocks access to a bet $10, win $200 NBA 3-point bonus. Those who make a $10 wager on either team to win the game will lock in a $200 bonus that pays out if the Nets or Sixers combine to make at least one 3-point shot.

Notably, this bonus also applies to all other league games in the coming days.

Click here to activate the BetMGM promo code that delivers a $200 bonus if either team connects on at least one shot from beyond the arc.

BetMGM promo code brings NBA 3-point bonus

Without question, this Nets-Sixers is one of the most highly anticipated NBA regular season games of the year. While Simmons won’t play, his mere presence at the Wells Fargo Center should draw plenty of attention. Meanwhile, Harden will look to continue his fast start with Philly since coming to the Sixers last month via trade. With plenty of star power on the floor, this BetMGM promo code figures to generate plenty of action tonight.

Obviously, the three-point shot is a key element of the modern NBA game, and it’s almost a guarantee that both teams will combine to make at one three-pointer. In fact, it’s basically a lock that the two teams will combine for double-digit three-point makes. Not only is the bet going to hit, it’s going to hit fast.

For those who are interested, here’s the setup.

Place a $10+ first deposit into a new sportsbook account. Place a $10+ moneyline wager on either team to win the game (or any team to win any NBA game). While the the initial moneyline bet will pay if the team wagered upon gets the win, the $200 bonus will pay out no matter what happens.

How to get the latest BetMGM promo code

Those who wish to lock in the best and most current BetMGM promo code will be able to do so by complete these quick and easy steps.

Click here to get started. This will secure the BetMGM NBA bonus.

to get started. This will secure the BetMGM NBA bonus. Make a $10+ first deposit. Those who wish to take advantage of other app specials and standard market odds should are encouraged to make a larger first deposit.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on the Nets or Sixers to win the game.

If your team wins, collect the cash profit. Either way, the $200 bonus, which comes in the form of free bets, will pay as long as either team connects from long range at least one time.

Other special offers

Be sure to check out special odds boosts and bet insurances on upcoming NBA, NHL and college basketball action.

Recently, the app launched as part of Illinois online sports betting, so residents there and in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, Virginia, and West Virginia can jump in.

Click here to activate the BetMGM promo code that delivers a $200 bonus if either team connects on at least one shot from beyond the arc.