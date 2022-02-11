BetMGM promo code increases offer to $560 deposit match ahead of Super Bowl

The latest BetMGM promo code is coming in hot with a massive bonus for Super Bowl 56. The Rams and Bengals are gearing up for Sunday’s action and bettors can do the same.

New players who take advantage of this BetMGM promo code can receive up to $560 in bonus credit for Super Bowl 56. Anyone who signs up and makes an initial deposit will receive a 100% match in bonus credit.

This isn’t the Super Bowl many people expected, but it should be a great game. Unfortunately, we can’t give you a winning bet for the big game. It’s impossible to know what’s going to happen when the Bengals and Rams step onto the field.

With all that said, adding a little extra bonus credit to start your weekend can help get you off on the right foot. This BetMGM promo code is only a few short steps away. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.

BetMGM Promo Code Triggers Super Bowl Bonus

This Super Bowl bonus is a very simple way to add a ton of bonus credit to your starting ledger. Instead of messing around with boosted odds, this BetMGM promo code cuts right to the chase.

Sign up, make an initial deposit, and watch that bonus credit roll in. New players who take advantage of this BetMGM promo code can earn up to $560 in bonuses with this offer.

For example, someone who makes a deposit of $560 will earn $560 in bonus credit. Another user might deposit $300 and earn $300 in bonus credit. It’s a 100% match. You get the idea.

Other Bonuses With This BetMGM Promo Code

This $560 deposit match is one of the best bonuses of the weekend, but it’s not the only thing players can grab with this BetMGM promo code. New users can choose to start with a $1,000 risk-free bet instead of this 100% deposit match.

In addition to this deposit match and $1,000 risk-free bet, there are a ton of odds boosts for Super Bowl 56. It’s the biggest game of the year and BetMGM Sportsbook is acting accordingly.

Check back throughout the weekend for the best odds boosts on a variety of props. It’s the only way to do it for Super Bowl Weekend.

Downloading the App

Downloading the app and using this BetMGM promo code, which is one of the best at any Super Bowl betting site, is the only way to get this $560 deposit match. Follow these three simple steps to get started today:

Sign up by clicking here and automatically triggering this BetMGM promo code. Create your account. Download the app onto your Apple or Android device. Players can place bets from a computer, but we recommend the app for the best experience. Make your first deposit and receive a 100% match in site credit. Players can make deposits using a variety of banking methods, including but not limited to PayPal, bank transfers, credit/debit cards, etc.

Bettors located in the following states will not only be able to get this match, but they will also be able to wager with a risk-free same game parlay, grab odds boosts, and wager with detailed Rams-Bengals markets: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan.

