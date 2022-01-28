BetMGM bonus code activates Bet $10, Win $200 offer, $1,000 risk-free bet

A stacked sports weekend has arrived and bettors won’t need a BetMGM bonus code to activate some of the best offers in legal online sports betting. In fact, BetMGM has two new user promos for bettors to choose from. Each offer brings unique value to the table.

Any prospective bettor who signs up by clicking on any of the links on this page will not need a BetMGM bonus code. Bettors can choose between a $1,000 risk-free bet or a Bet $10, Win $200 offer ahead of this weekend’s action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

There will be plenty of attention on this weekend’s AFC and NFC Championship Games in the NFL. BetMGM has two offers that could be of significant interest to football bettors. At the same time, each offer presents huge value to sports bettors who are more interested in other sports.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet with no BetMGM bonus code required. Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown by clicking here.

No BetMGM Bonus Code Needed for $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

It doesn’t matter which sport a prospective bettor wants to bet on with this $1,000 risk-free bet promo. Risk-free first bet offers are relatively common in legal online sports betting. The terms can vary, as some sportsbooks have offered promos that limit a bettor’s choices based on minimum odds. That is not the case with this BetMGM promo.

Bettors who place a first bet of up to $1,000 will be able to do so with the knowledge that if the bet loses, they will receive site credit that matches their first bet dollar-for-dollar. That means if a bettor wagers $700 on the San Francisco 49ers to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, but the Rams win, the player will receive $700 in site credit. This offer is also eligible to be used on NBA, NHL, or college basketball action. In fact, it can be used on any sport in the BetMGM app.

Bet $10, Win $200 Touchdown Bonus

For bettors who might be reluctant to throw down a larger number on their first wager, BetMGM has another great offer. Bettors can Bet $10, Win $200 if the NFL team of their choice scores a touchdown. This bonus will be paid out to users even if the team of their choice loses its game. However, if the team scores a touchdown and wins the game, the player stands to earn winnings on the $10 moneyline bet in addition to the $200 touchdown bonus.

For example, if a bettor wagers $10 on the Kansas City Chiefs’ moneyline and Patrick Mahomes rushes for a touchdown in a 7-0 win, the bettor would earn the $200 TD bonus plus any winnings from the moneyline bet. The ability to win on two fronts is not common in legal online sports betting, hence this offer has incredible value.

Get Started without a BetMGM Bonus Code

Prospective bettors can take advantage of either of the new user offers outlined above without a BetMGM bonus code. Follow these steps to get started:

Click here for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click here for BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus offer.

for a $1,000 risk-free bet. Click for BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus offer. Provide the required information to set up your account.

Make your first deposit of at least $10 to activate your offer.

Place your first $10 wager on any NFL team’s moneyline if you choose the Bet $10, Win $200 offer.

If you choose the risk-free bet promo and your first bet loses, you will receive up to $1,000 in site credit. Your $10 bet will earn a $200 bonus if your team scores a touchdown, in the event that you choose the Bet $10, Win $200 offer.

Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown when you click here. Get a $1,000 risk-free bet with no BetMGM bonus code required by clicking here.