BetMGM promo code dominates NBA Playoffs with awesome 3-point special

The BetMGM promo code is a bit of a head-scratcher. Why would a for-profit company give away $200 to an unlimited number of people for free? It’s quite simple, the app wants bettors to test out all of its features and do so with a head-start as it looks to separate itself from the competition.

This BetMGM promo code for the NBA Playoffs is for people that are new to the sportsbook. You make a deposit and place a $10 moneyline bet on a playoff game. When a 3-point shot is made, you will receive a $200 bonus after the game.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK AVAILABLE IN ALL STATES WHERE LIVE CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

THREE-POINTER BONUS! CLAIM OFFER

There are attractive betting opportunities every day, and it is nice to play with house money. This BetMGM promo code will give you the ability to make progress without risking your own money. Simply place a $10 moneyline bet, and your bankroll will grow by $200.

There is a 3-pointer made condition, but many triples are made in all games. All you have to do is make a $10 moneyline bet, and you will be guaranteed a $200 bonus return.

Click here to take advantage of the insane BetMGM promo code for first-time BetMGM users.

BetMGM Promo Code for NBA Playoffs Weekend Action

You are eligible for the bonus if you are a new player, and you make a $10 moneyline wager. This is a minimum requirement, but you can place a larger bet if you choose to do so.

Let’s say that you make a $200 moneyline bet on a favorite that is -200. Statistically, the odds are in your favor, so this is a logical approach. Assuming you win the bet, you get your stake back along with your $100 profit, and this is cash money.

In addition to the winnings, you will also receive a $200 bonus via the promotion. On the other side of the coin, if your $200 bet comes up short, there are no worries. Your original $200 will be returned to you in the form of the bonus credit.

Odds Shopping and Ongoing Promotions

After you take advantage of the welcome bonus, you are not left to fend for yourself. BetMGM is very proactive when it comes to promo offers for existing players. You will have many chances to snag bonus cash and free bets, and this is another major benefit.

There is also the matter of odds shopping. All serious sports bettors compare the odds at multiple different sportsbooks. A half-point can be the difference between a big win and a big loss. When you have more than one account, you can shop for odds to get the most favorable numbers.

Access the BetMGM Promo Code

Careful decision-making has its place, but this is not that type of situation. There is no hidden risk lurking under the surface. When you establish a BetMGM account and make a $10 moneyline bet, you get a $200 bonus, end of story.

Click here to take advantage of the BetMGM promo code. It will provide $200 in the form of four $50 free bet tokens in return for a $10 moneyline wager. You get the bonus regardless of the outcome of the bet, and you keep all real money winnings.