BetMGM promo code: bet $10, win $200 on any MLB game on Sunday

By Russ Joy
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Baseball fans can close out the weekend with a bang by taking advantage of the latest BetMGM promo code. This is one of the best offers available to new users and it’s applicable to any MLB game.

New players who sign up with any of the links on this page will automatically trigger this BetMGM promo code. From there, place a $10 moneyline MLB wager and win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus converts.

Local baseball fans are in luck. The Mets and Yankees are both holding onto leads in their respective divisions. The Yankees are looking to win a third game in four nights against the Red Sox. This Boston-New York rivalry will be top billing on Sunday Night Baseball. Let’s take a closer look at the details behind this BetMGM promo code, including the sign-up process.

Click here to automatically activate this BetMGM promo code and lock in a 20-1 guaranteed MLB payout. Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline and instantly win $200 in bonus cash.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks 20-1 MLB Payout

This 20-1 payout might sound too good to be true, but it’s the real deal. Anyone who takes advantage of this BetMGM promo code will be eligible for a $200 bonus. All it takes is a $10 moneyline MLB wager to lock in this offer.

Even if that original wager loses, this bonus is a guarantee. Even in a worst-case scenario, players will be up $190 right off the bat on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Remember, this moneyline wager can be on any MLB game. That includes Yankees-Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball or any other game during the upcoming week. 

How to Claim This BetMGM Promo Code

Claiming this BetMGM promo code only takes a few minutes. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:

  • New players can click here to activate this promo code.
  • Create an account by providing basic identifying information (name, email address, physical address, date of birth, last four digits of a social security number, etc.)
  • Make a deposit using any of the available banking methods (PayPal, online banking, credit cards, debit cards, etc.)
  • Download the BetMGM Sportsbook to any compatible iOS or Android mobile device.
  • Place a $10 moneyline MLB wager. Win $200 in bonus cash guaranteed.

What MLB Games to Bet on

Sunday Night Baseball starts at 7 p.m. ET, but there are going to be plenty of games to place wagers on throughout the week. This BetMGM promo code can be applied to any game. There are double-digit games every single day this week. Although any game will convert this $200 bonus, players who win that moneyline wager will win straight cash too.

The Mets are gearing up for a pivotal series against the Braves. Meanwhile, the Yankees are going back home after Boston. The Bronx Bombers have a three-game set with the Reds before playing the Red Sox again next weekend.

Click here to automatically activate this BetMGM promo code and lock in a 20-1 guaranteed MLB payout. Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline and instantly win $200 in bonus cash.

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

