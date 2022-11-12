BetMGM bonus code: college football, UFC 281 headline $1K risk-free Saturday

New customers can apply a BetMGM bonus code offer to any game this weekend, such as an NFL matchup, college football game, of UFC 281. This offer will activate when you use our links to create an account on BetMGM Sportsbook.

After claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer, your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,000. A losing bet will result in a free bet refund. Then, the BetMGM promotions page is full of other offers for this weekend.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Known as the “King of Sportsbooks”, BetMGM bring many features and betting options to the table. You can pick your favorite teams to receive custom offers and content. Right now, you can pick a perfect World Cup bracket for a chance to win $250,000.

Click here to start with the BetMGM bonus code offer. Your first wager on any game this weekend will be risk-free up to $1,000.

Using a BetMGM Bonus Code for College Sports

The weekend is packed with college basketball and football. It started with with the Peraton Armed Forces Classic on Friday night. Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will be playing on the USS Abraham Lincoln in San Diego, CA went head-to-head in a game that went down to the wire.

On Saturday, attention now turns to college football. The schedule includes No. 4 TCU vs. No. 18 Texas. The Horned Frogs need to win this game to stay in the College Football Playoff rankings, but they are touchdown underdogs against the Longhorns. In the SEC, Lane Kiffin and No. 11 Ole Miss have the chance to hand No. 9 Alabama their third loss of the season.

On Saturday night, UFC 281 and a strong fight card will draw significant action.

Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for a Risk-Free Bet

Take these steps to claim the best welcome bonus on BetMGM Sportsbook.

Click here to claim the BetMGM bonus code and register for an account. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your iPhone or Android. Deposit money into your account with an available banking method, such as PayPal. Place a bet up to $1,000.

If you lose a bet under $50, BetMGM will give you a free bet of the same amount. But if the bet is over $50, you will get five free bets in return. Each free bet will be 20% of your losing wager. This bonus gives you the chance to be aggressive with your initial wager, knowing that is is insured. There are more sports betting bonuses to use after this welcome bonus.

Bet on UFC 281 & NFL Week 10

UFC 281 is being held at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. It is headlined by a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. Adesanya is the favorite, having a 23-1 record in the UFC. There is also a women’s strawweight title fight between Carla Esparza and ZZhang Weili. The main card will begin at 10 pm ET. You can use the BetMGM app to bet on each round, fight props, and the winning method.

NFL Week 10 action started on Thursday night with a Panthers win over the Falcons, which means the Buccaneers can stretch their lead in the NFC South with a win over the Seahawks. But Seattle has been playing extremely well with Geno Smith. This matchup will be the first NFL game in Germany.

Customers on BetMGM can use one game parlay insurance for any NFL game. Other Sunday matchups include the Vikings vs. Bills, Cowboys vs. Packers, Jaguars vs. Chiefs, and Chargers vs. 49ers. The Eagles will try to remain undefeated with a win over the Commanders on Monday Night Football.

Click here to claim the BetMGM bonus code. Customers can make a risk-free bet up to $1,000 on any game or event this weekend.