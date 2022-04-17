BetMGM promo code: $200 no-brainer bonus for MLB, NBA Playoffs

Buckle up for a non-stop day of sports with the latest BetMGM promo code. This offer can be applied to any NBA or MLB game this weekend, of which there are plenty of choices.

By signing up and claiming this BetMGM promo code, new players can get 20-1 odds on a three-pointer or home run on Sunday. Bet $10 on any NBA team’s moneyline and win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer. New users can choose 20-1 odds on any MLB game finishing with 1+ home runs.

With four NBA playoff games and 15 MLB games, there are tons of options for bettors. While the NBA three-point bonus is all but a guarantee, the MLB offer is a massive odds boost as well. Here’s a closer look at this BetMGM promo code.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes MLB, NBA Playoffs Bonus

Pick your poison with this BetMGM promo code. And in this case, “poison” is just a big-time bonus for new users. The NBA version of this promo is a complete slam dunk. Sign up and bet $10 on any NBA team’s moneyline.

All it takes is one three-pointer to cash this $200 bonus. With how important the three-pointer is in the modern NBA, every team takes and makes a ton of three-pointers. There won’t be a playoff game that finishes without a made three-pointer this year. It simply won’t happen.

As for the MLB version of this offer, it’s not a stone-cold lock, but there is a ton of value in this MLB odds boost. Much like the NBA emphasizes the three-point line, modern baseball is all about launch angle. Players are hitting more home runs than ever before. That’s why this BetMGM promo code is a home run.

How to Get This BetMGM Promo Code

Follow this guide to sign up and take advantage of this BetMGM promo code:

Create an account and make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Place a $10 bet on any NBA or MLB moneyline.

Win $200 in bonuses if either team hits a three-pointer/home run.

How to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

This BetMGM promo code is a great way to get started on the NBA playoffs, but there are more ways to bet on the games. Instead of betting on straight spreads, moneylines, and totals, new users can get creative. Bettors can place wagers on everything from championship futures to series betting.

The playoffs are just beginning, but the NBA Finals won’t start until June. In other words, there is plenty of time for bettors to win big on these playoffs.

