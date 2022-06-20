BetMGM bonus code: get no-brainer MLB bonus, $1K risk-free this week

The first week of summer kicks off with two great promos to choose from for those who sign up with our BetMGM bonus code. Any new player who registers for an account via the links on this page will get either a guaranteed bonus or a risk-free bet.

BetMGM has a tremendous guaranteed bonus offer for bettors in most states where the app is available. Bettors in New York have a great offer of their own to access with our BetMGM bonus code.

The first official day of summer is technically Tuesday, but bettors can take early advantage of a summer bonus with BetMGM. Players in the Empire State can get a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000, while bettors in other states can turn a $10 bet into a $200 guaranteed bonus.

Click here to Bet $10, Get $200 guaranteed when you bet on any MLB team to win. Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free bet if you're in New York with our BetMGM bonus code.

Bet $10, Get a $200 Guaranteed Bonus with Our BetMGM Bonus Code

When it comes to no-brainer bets, there might not be a bettor one available on the market than this Bet $10, Get $200 offer from BetMGM. Players who sign up for this new user promo will get a 20x return on their first real-money wager of $10. All a bettor has to do is deposit $10+ into their new account and wager $10+ on any MLB team’s moneyline. Regardless of the game’s outcome, the bettor will receive a $200 site credit bonus to use on another game.

What makes this promo so unique is that a player could earn two wins on a single bet. Not only will the $200 bonus convey win or lose, but the player could also earn a profit on their $10 moneyline bet. If their team wins, they’ll collect a cash profit plus their initial stake.

BetMGM’s $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

Any prospective bettor interested in NY online sports betting or earning more than a $200 bonus can sign up for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. This promo backs a player’s first bet with up to $1,000 in site credit. If the player’s first bet wins, they’ll get back their first stake plus any profit generated by the winning bet. However, if the bettor’s first wager loses, they’ll get up to $1,000 back in site credit to use on another game.

For example, a bettor could wager $900 on the Tampa Bay Lightning to beat the Colorado Avalanche in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. If Colorado wins, the player would get back $900 in site credit. They could use this on Game 4 or any other sports game taking place this week.

Click here to get a $1,000 risk-free first bet to use on any game.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

It only takes a few minutes to sign up for a BetMGM account. In order to expedite the process, our links automatically unlock the promo of your choice. As such, you will not need to manually input a BetMGM bonus code. Here’s how to sign up for an account:

Here's how to sign up for an account:

to register with BetMGM. Enter the necessary information to set up your account.

Pick a deposit method to add $10+ to your account.

Select an MLB game to wager on.

Place a $10+ moneyline bet on any MLB team.

You’ll earn a return on your first bet if your team wins. Regardless of the game’s outcome, you will receive a $200 bonus when you wager $10 on any MLB team’s moneyline this week.

Bet $10, Get $200 when you activate our BetMGM bonus code by clicking here.