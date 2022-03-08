BetMGM promo code continues can’t-miss NBA 3-pointer bonus

The NBA schedule rolls forward tonight and the BetMGM promo code that unlocks the absolute best basketball bonus will once again be in play. Those looking to dial up this can’t-miss three-pointer bonus, which includes those who are playing with the recently-launched BetMGM Illinois, will have six Tuesday games from which to choose.

The latest BetMGM promo code for NBA action delivers a bet $10 to win $200 bonus on NBA action. Bettors will be able to make a $10 bet on any team to win any game. In addition to potentially winning the qualifying wager, players will also receive a $200 bonus if either team playing in the game makes at least one three-point shot.

Even the most casual NBA observer knows that every game features multiple three-pointers, which means this bonus sets up as a no-brainer. Sports are unpredictable — comebacks, crazy shots, and the unexpected often occur. This proposition, however, is a virtual lock. Even the worst teams from beyond the arc average at least 10 makes per game, which means even the two worst teams going head-to-head would bring a combined average of 20 makes per game.

BetMGM Promo Code Dials Up 3-Point NBA No-Brainer

A deep analytics dive won’t be required to know that two NBA teams will combine to make at least one three-pointer over the course of 48 minutes. Not only will the bet hit, but it will very likely hit within the first few minutes of the game. For that reason, this BetMGM promo code NBA bonus is currently one of the hottest offers on the market.

What’s more, it turns around a meaningful bonus with just a $10 first deposit and wager. Even if the qualifying moneyline wager doesn’t hit, players are still able to walk away with 20-1 upside. That said, it’s possible the bet will also hit and payout cash in addition to the $200.

On Tuesday night, six different NBA matchups line the board, which means players will have some options in terms of where and how to utilize this bonus. While it’s essentially guaranteed to hit, players will want to dial in with their $10 wager on the team they feel is most likely to emerge with a victory tonight.

How to Get Started with This BetMGM Promo Code

The latest BetMGM promo code delivers a must-have NBA special to players in almost every legal online sports betting state. Those who playing in the NY sports betting market along with those in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisiana, Tennessee, Arizona, and Colorado can each jump in and take advantage of this special.

To get in, click here. This will automatically apply the BetMGM promo code, so no manual entry will be necessary.

. This will automatically apply the BetMGM promo code, so no manual entry will be necessary. Complete the sign up process by providing some essential account information.

Make a first deposit of at least $10 into the new player account.

Place the $10+ moneyline wager on any team to win any game. If the wager wins, collect the cash payout. Either way, get a $200 bonus if and when a team makes at least one three-point shot.

Other Specials

Players will also also be able to take advantage of other numerous in-app specials. Key odds boosts, one-game parlay specials, bet insurances, and profit enhancements line up in the app daily, providing players outstanding value on numerous sports and numerous wager types.

