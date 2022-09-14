BetMGM promo code scores great offers ahead of NFL Week 2 kickoff

Football bettors are going to have options when it comes to the latest BetMGM promo code. Go big with a massive risk-free bet or lock in a likely touchdown bonus ahead of all the Week 2 action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

This BetMGM promo code can unlock one of two offers for bettors this week. First, there is a standard $1,000 risk-free bet which can be used on any game this week. Alternatively, new players can bet $10 on any NFL Week 2 game and win a $200 bonus if either team scores a touchdown in that game.

If Week 1 was any indication, we are in for a wild NFL season. There were upsets, shootouts, and surprise finishes left and right. We don’t expect things to cool off in Week 2.

That’s where BetMGM Sportsbook comes into play. New bettors can snag up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance or grab this no-brainer touchdown odds boost.

New players can claim this $200 touchdown bonus by clicking here and locking in this BetMGM promo code. Click here to grab the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.

BetMGM Promo Code Brings $200 TD Bonus

This $200 touchdown bonus is the safer bet between these BetMGM promos. Of course, it’s possible for an NFL game to end without a touchdown, but it’s unlikely. Given the way teams like to throw the ball downfield and the way referees officiate games, we are in an era of offense.

New players who grab this 20-1 touchdown odds boost will have their pick of any NFL Week 2 game. Thursday Night Football’s Chiefs-Chargers matchup represents a solid option for bettors. Chances are, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert are going to air it out.

Bet $1,000 Risk-Free Instead

Risk-free bets are fairly common at sportsbooks, but that’s not by accident. They offer a ton of potential for new users and this BetMGM promo is no different. Not to mention, risk-free bets offer flexibility. Bettors can choose from a wide variety of games.

Anyone who claims this offer will receive up to $1,000 in first-bet insurance. In other words, any losses on that initial wager will be covered up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $500 bet will receive $500 back in site credit. This BetMGM promo code will trigger that automatic refund.

How to Score Either Bonus With This BetMGM Promo Code

Signing up and claiming this BetMGM promo code is a breeze. In fact, there is no need to manually input a promo code to lock in these offers. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get started:

Choose the appropriate link below to begin the registration process. Click here for the 20-1 touchdown odds boost. Click here for the $1,000 risk-free bet.

Create an account by inputting basic identifying information and making an initial cash deposit.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 wager to lock in this $200 TD bonus OR place a $1,000 risk-free bet on any game.

New players can claim this $200 touchdown bonus by clicking here and locking in this BetMGM promo code. Click here to grab the $1,000 risk-free bet instead.