BetMGM promo code provides bet $10, win $200 touchdown bonus for Thursday Night Football

By Russ Joy
betmgm promo code packers cardinals

The Green Bay Packers are on the road taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football and the best BetMGM promo code delivers bettors a 20-1 boost on either team to score a touchdown. This is one of the best offers on the board from a legal online sportsbook as Week 8 of the NFL regular season commences.

BetMGM is offering new users the opportunity to Bet $10, Win $200 if the team of their choice scores a touchdown in Week 8. This offer can be applied as early as tonight when the Packers and Cardinals go head-to-head. By clicking any of the links on this page, bettors won’t need a BetMGM promo code to get this 20-1 odds boost.

This Thursday Night Football matchup could be the game of the week as Aaron Rodgers leads the Green Bay Packers (6-1) into Arizona to take on the undefeated Cardinals (7-0). The eyes of the football world will be fixed on University of Phoenix Stadium as these two NFC powers face off in a game that could have massive playoff implications.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 on the Packers or Cardinals to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football with BetMGM.

No BetMGM promo code needed to Bet $10, Win $200

BetMGM has easily one of the best NFL promos you’ll find anywhere that can pay out a bonus independent of outcome. This Bet $10, Win $200 promo is an exceptional way to earn a 20x multiplier on your initial wager of $10. The Packers-Cardinals game has the highest over/under total points line (50.5) of any Week 8 game. These are two of the highest-scoring teams in the NFC and will likely find their way into the end zone multiple times each.

This wager has a two-pronged path to victory for bettors. If the team of the user’s choice wins the game, they’ll earn a payout based on the odds established at the time the $10 bet is placed. Win or lose, if the user’s team scores a touchdown, a $200 bonus will be added to the player’s account. That means if a bettor wagers $10 on the Cardinals to win and they score a touchdown, but the Packers win, BetMGM will still pay out the $200 touchdown bonus as part of this Bet $10, Win $200 promo.

Other NFL odds boosts

One of the best parts of the BetMGM app is the fact that they offer a plethora of odds boosts on practically every game, but especially on marquee matchups like the one taking place on Thursday night. Here are the best odds boosts for TNF:

  • Lion’s Boost: Both teams to score 10+ points in the first half (+160)
  • Zach Ertz to score 1+ touchdowns (+165)
  • Aaron Jones to score 1+ touchdowns and Packers to win (+250)
  • Cardinals to win and 59+ total points scored (+300)
  • Chase Edmonds to rush for 75+ yards (+350)
  • Kyler Murray to throw 4+ touchdowns (+400)
  • Packers to win and both teams to score 20+ points (+425)
  • Aaron Rodgers to throw for 350+ yards (+550)

How to sign up without a BetMGM promo code

Prospective bettors interested in getting in on the opportunity to Bet $10, Win $200 if their team scores a touchdown can do so by completing a few simple steps.

  • Click here to get the BetMGM app.
  • Finish registering by completing the required information fields.
  • Make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 to activate the Bet $10, Win $200 promo.
  • Navigate to the Packers-Cardinals game and place your first $10 real-money wager on the team you believe will score a touchdown.

Enjoy the game. If your team scores a touchdown, you’ll earn a $200 bonus from BetMGM even if your team doesn’t win. If your team does happen to win, you’ll earn a payout at the odds established when you placed the bet, which could lead to a double-win of sorts.

Bet $10, Win $200 on the Packers or Cardinals to score a touchdown on Thursday Night Football with BetMGM when you click here.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a sports betting editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA. Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

