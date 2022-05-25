BetMGM promo code unlocks $200 if Jayson Tatum scores 1+ PTS

Before the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat take the court on Wednesday night, prospective bettors can use our BetMGM promo code for an enormous odds boost. Players who sign up via the links on this page will receive a 20-1 odds boost on Jayson Tatum to score at least one point.

New users can Bet $10, Win $200 if Jayson Tatum scores 1+ points in Game 5. Players can activate this new user promo with our BetMGM promo code when they click on any of the links on this page.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK States: LA, AZ, NJ, PA, IN, CO, MI, VA, TN, IA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW USER OFFER BET $10, WIN $200

JAYSON TATUM 1+ POINTS! CLAIM OFFER

It appears more likely than not that the Eastern Conference Finals will go the distance in this seven-game series. The Celtics’ 20-point win in Game 4 leveled the series at two games apiece. Now the Heat will hope to rebound in a big way with a win at home. Regardless of this game’s outcome, players can earn a $200 bonus as long as Jayson Tatum scores one or more points.

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code to Bet $10, Win $200 if Jayson Tatum scores 1+ points against the Miami Heat. Please note that the page you are redirected to will reflect a different offer. Simply sign up via that link and place a $10+ standard bet on any game or player prop. This will activate the Jayson Tatum to score 1+ point promo.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks Bet $10, Win $200 Promo

There is no better no-brainer bet in legal online sports betting than this Bet $10, Win $200 offer from BetMGM. While some new user promos allow bettors to bet on a wider array of sports, this offer is locked onto a very specific market that will hit. Jayson Tatum leads the Boston Celtics in points per game (27.2) this postseason. That number is slightly above the 26.9 points per game he averaged in the regular season. Tatum might not match the 31 points he put up at home in Game 4, but this promo only requires him to score at least one point.

Bettors can get in on the action with this promo in all states where BetMGM is available, except for New York. Bettors in the Empire State cannot register for this Bet $10, Win $200 promo, but they can snag a $1,000 risk-free bet and use it on NBA, MLB, or NHL action. If you’re in New York and are interested in a $1k risk-free bet from BetMGM NY, click here to sign up.

Incredible Odds Boosts

As if the $200 bonus weren’t enough, BetMGM also has a plethora of available odds boosts. This includes boosts on the NBA Playoffs and more. Here are some of the best available odds boosts:

Celtics first to score 20+ points (-125)

Lion’s Boost: Heat to lead at the end of the first half and win the game (+240)

Heat to lead at the end of the first half and win the game (+240) Heat to score 55+ points in the first half (+260)

Rockies to win and 8+ total runs scored (+270)

Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points and record 5+ assists and 6+ rebounds (+310)

Bam Adebayo to score 18+ points, Jimmy Butler to score 25+ points, and Heat to cover +1.5 (+650)

Register with Our BetMGM Promo Code

Prospective bettors interested in this 20-1 odds boost can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM promo code. The signup process takes mere minutes to complete. Here’s how to get in on the action:

Click here to activate our BetMGM promo code. Note: the landing page will reflect a different offer. Continue with the signup process and you will activate the Tatum to score 1+ point offer.

to activate our BetMGM promo code. Note: the landing page will reflect a different offer. Continue with the signup process and you will activate the Tatum to score 1+ point offer. Provide the required information to set up your account.

Pick an account funding method from the list of options.

Deposit $10+ into your account.

Click on the Celtics-Heat game.

Wager $10 on a standard player or game prop bet.

You will receive a $200 site credit bonus if Jayson Tatum scores at least one point. Plus, you’ll earn additional winnings if your $10 bet settles as a win.

Snag a 20-1 odds boost on Jayson Tatum to score 1+ points with our BetMGM promo code when you click here.