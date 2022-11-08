BetMGM promo code unlocks $1k risk-free NBA bet this week

Even though we’re a few weeks into the NBA season, bettors can still apply our BetMGM promo code for a risk-free bet on any NBA action.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

New users can score a $1,000 risk-free bet through our BetMGM promo code offer. Sign up through our links, place up to $1,000 on any NBA game, and get a full refund in free bets after a loss.

After taking Tuesday off for Election Day, the NBA returns Wednesday with 13 games. Two of the best matchups are on national television, as the Knicks and Nets go head-to-head in Brooklyn before the Lakers and Clippers face off in Hollywood. First-time bettors can take on these two games and more with first-bet insurance that covers losing wagers up to a grand.

Click here to trigger our BetMGM promo code and lock in a risk-free bet on the NBA worth up to $1,000.

BetMGM Promo Code Unlocks $1K Risk-Free NBA Bet

Every NBA game has its fair share of unpredictable moments. Sometimes, those moments result in a huge cash payout, while others can result in a lost bet. Luckily, BetMGM’s risk-free bets assure all new customers that their first bet won’t be their last.

Register through our promo links to take advantage of BetMGM’s risk-free bet offer. Once you’ve completed registration, place your qualifying wager on a spread, point total, moneyline, prop, or any other NBA-related market. BetMGM will pay you cash after a win and reward you with free bets worth up to $1,000 after a loss.

Let’s say a new customer places $500 on the Nets to fend off the Knicks and cover the spread. If Brooklyn can’t cover, the player still gets $500 in free bets. And since BetMGM divides its free bets five ways, they would get five more opportunities to grow their available betting balance.

How to Activate Our BetMGM Promo Code

NBA action returns on Wednesday, but new customers can claim the welcome offer as soon as possible. BetMGM’s registration process takes less than five minutes and only requires basic sign-up information.

Here’s how to grab a risk-free bet before Wednesday’s NBA action tips off:

here to trigger our BetMGM promo code. Clickto trigger our BetMGM promo code.

Complete registration.

Deposit cash using an approved payment method.

Place up to $1,000 on any NBA game with your first wager.

Get five free bets, each worth 20% of your losing stake (max. five $200 free bets for a $1,000 wager).

Prospective bettors in BetMGM-eligible states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kansas will receive a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 upon registration. Users can also place their qualifying wager on another sport outside the NBA, including the NFL and college basketball, to receive first-bet insurance.

Exclusive Odds

BetMGM offers an extensive selection of competitive odds in all major betting markets. In addition, the app frequently offers single wager or parlay boosts to new and existing customers, including its famous “Lion’s Boost.” Place your qualifying wager today and explore everything BetMGM has to offer.

There are also a number of in-app promos available, including one game parlay insurance, first TD scorer insurance, and more. Players can access these offers via the promos tab in the BetMGM app.

Lock in our BetMGM promo code here and score a $1,000 risk-free bet for this week’s NBA and much more.