BetMGM promo code: wrap August with $1K risk-free bet, Kansas prelaunch bonus

With the month of August coming to a close, now is a perfect time to lock in the latest BetMGM promo code. Football season is here, MLB action heats up, and most players can grab a $1,000 risk-free bet. Those in Kansas can grab a special Sunflower State prelaunch special before Thursday by clicking here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Use the BetMGM promo code to make a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If your first wager on BetMGM loses, you will get a refund of the same amount in site credits. This will give you an additional chance, allowing you to be a little more aggressive with your first bet.

Thursday will feature several top ranked college football teams, which leads up to a packed schedule on Saturday. And the NFL will begin on Thursday, September 8th. In the meantime, the MLB season is winding down as the postseason gets closer.

Click here to claim the BetMGM promo code. Your first bet will be risk-free, up to $1K.

How to use the BetMGM promo code

BetMGM has many features and sports available that will keep any level of bettor entertained. It’s also easy enough to use for newcomers.

Follow our guide to activate the BetMGM promo code.

Click here to sign up for an account on BetMGM Sportsbook. Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app for your mobile phone. Go to the cashier page to deposit at least the amount you want to bet for your risk-free wager. Make your first bet. This will count as the insured wager.

Customers in Kansas can sign up now to earn $200 in free bets. Pre-register here to claim the bonus, which will be ready when BetMGM launches on September 1st.

BetMGM promo code for NFL & NCAAF games

You can make your risk-free bet on any sport on BetMGM. It includes baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, motorsports, and much more. However, nothing will be as popular as football this fall.

The first college games have already been completed, but many of the top teams will be making their debuts later this week. On Thursday, we will see the first games with team ranked in the AP Top 25. And Saturday, the key matchup will be between Oregon and Georgia.

The NFL preseason is almost over, which means you should have your fantasy team ready. It’s also time to make sure you have your future wagers in for the Super Bowl winner, conference winners, and MVP.

The Rams and Bills will start of the season in Los Angeles. The Cowboys will play Tom Brady and the Buccaneers for the first Sunday night game of the year.

Earning points for BetMGM Rewards

As you bet, you will be earning points towards BetMGM Rewards. The credits you earn can be exchanged for free bets, as well as discounts for dining, shopping, and traveling to MGM Resorts across the country.

If you already have a BetMGM Rewards account from visiting a casino or hotel, you can link the account to your betting app.

Click here to use the BetMGM promo code for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Kansas customers can sign up now for a $200 bonus.