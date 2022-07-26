BetMGM promo code brings $200 bonus for Yankees-Mets, MLB this week

This BetMGM promo code is raising the stakes for the Subway Series. The first-place Yankees and first-place Mets are set to meet for the first time this year. New York City is buzzing about these baseball teams.

New users can grab a $200 guaranteed payout with the latest BetMGM promo code. Bet $10 on any MLB moneyline, including the Yankees or Mets, and win this bonus automatically. The outcome of the original wager will have no impact on whether or not this bonus cashes. Ironically, however, this offer won’t be available in the NY sports betting market, but it will be available in all others.

July is coming to a close, but there are plenty of baseball games to bet on this week. We are entering the dog days of summer where MLB dominates the sports headlines.

There has never been a better time to bet on baseball. Remember, this BetMGM promo code is offering new users the chance to grab $200 in bonus cash just for placing a $10 wager. It doesn’t get much easier to win than that.

BetMGM Promo Code’s Yankees-Mets Bonus

Step into the action with this BetMGM promo code. It’s a fool-proof way to start things off with a win. Instead of nervously sweating out this Yankees-Mets matchup, grab the sure thing.

This $200 bonus offers new players the chance to start off with house money. In fact, this bonus will be distributed as four $50 free bets. There are only two Yankees-Mets games this week, but there are dozens of other MLB games for bettors as well.

BetMGM Sportsbook is going strong through the end of July as MLB takes center stage.

How to Use This BetMGM Promo Code

The latest BetMGM promo code is the quickest way to lock in a $200 head start. Players can sign up from a computer or mobile device, but we recommend the app for the best overall experience. Here’s a quick breakdown of the registration process for new players:

(or on any of the links on the page) to activate this promo code.

(or on any of the links on the page) to activate this promo code. Create an account by inputting basic information and making an initial cash deposit of $10 or more.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app via the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $10 moneyline wager on any MLB team. Win $200 in bonuses guaranteed.

Subway Series Highlights Big MLB Week

The Subway Series is making national headlines this week. It’s two first-place teams meeting with two energized fanbases. But it’s not the only big series this week. The Phillies and Braves are playing in important series in Philly. Meanwhile, the Rays and Orioles are facing off as they battle it out for Wild Card positioning.

The All-Star break is in the rearview mirror and the race for the postseason is about to heat up. MLB is going to take the spotlight for the next few months.

