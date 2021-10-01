BetMGM promos give insane odds, bonuses for NFL Week 4

BetMGM has a slew of promos, bonuses, and odds boosts available ahead of this weekend’s NFL Week 4 action.

Prospective bettors who sign up for BetMGM and make a first deposit of at least $10 can earn a $200 bonus if their team scores a touchdown in Week 4. New and existing users will also have access to risk-free promos, bet insurance offers, and Lion’s Boosts for Week 4.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

NFL BONUS CLAIM OFFER

Leading the list of promos, bonuses, and odds boosts available with BetMGM is the new user Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus offer on any NFL team to score a touchdown in Week 4. The action doesn’t stop there, as BetMGM has plenty of other bonuses and odds boosts available for new and existing users.

Click here to get in on the action with BetMGM and Bet $10, Win $200 if your team scores a touchdown in Week 4.

BetMGM Promo Offers Bet $10, Win $200 TD Bonus

Prospective bettors looking for a low-cost, high-upside new user offer need look no further than BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 touchdown bonus. As part of this promo, new users can choose from any of the Week 4 NFL games and select a team they believe will score a touchdown. New users who opt-into the promo must place a $10 moneyline wager on the team of their choosing to win its Week 4 game.

The best part of this Bet $10, Win $200 promo is that this bonus could pay out regardless of the game’s outcome. For example, if you choose to place a $10 moneyline wager on the New York Giants to win against the Saints, they score a touchdown, but New Orleans wins the game, you’d still receive the $200 bonus.

Now that Thursday Night Football is over, there have been 49 regular season games played. 30 NFL teams have played in three games, while the Jaguars and Bengals have each played four games. Add all of that up and there have been 98 chances for NFL teams to score a touchdown in a game this season. Of those 98 chances, an NFL team has scored at least one touchdown 92 times, which is a 93.9% conversion rate.

Given the high likelihood of this bonus conveying, as well as the fact that bettors can choose one of the highest-scoring teams or heaviest favorites this week, BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 offer is a worthwhile consideration.

BetMGM Week 4 Promos

BetMGM’s NFL Week 4 offerings don’t end with the Bet $10, Win $200 offer. They’ve got plenty of other bonuses and boosts as well.

NFL One Game Parlay Insurance

New and existing users who opt-into BetMGM’s NFL One Game Parlay Insurance promo and place a parlay of four legs or more can get up to $25 back on their bet if the parlay loses by just one leg.

Parlay Plus

BetMGM users can add a boost of up to 40% on winning parlays of 4-7 legs with the Parlay Plus special. Qualifying parlays can be spread across multiple sports and events or just one sport.

Risk-Free Touchdown Bet

Any user planning on placing a wager on a player to score a touchdown in Week 4 can get up to $25 back in Free Bets if the bet loses.

Lion’s Boosts

Keep an eye out for Lion’s Boosts as Sunday’s slate nears. BetMGM typically highlights a player prop with boosted odds that sits above all NFL games listed in the football tab.

How to Register

If you’re interested in the Bet $10, Win $200 offer or any of the other promos, bonuses, or odds boosts listed above, you’ll have to sign up for BetMGM.

Click here to register with BetMGM.

to register with BetMGM. Complete the registration with all required information.

Make your first deposit of $10+ to qualify for the Bet $10, Win $200 promo.

Place your $10 real-money wager on any NFL team’s Week 4 moneyline.

If your team scores a touchdown in Week 4, your $10 wager will earn a $200 touchdown bonus regardless of the game’s outcome.

Take advantage of BetMGM’s Bet $10, Win $200 offer when you click here.