BetMGM Illinois bonus code offers $1K risk-free, NBA special

There are two sensational promos available to new users in the Prairie State this weekend, though neither requires a BetMGM Illinois bonus code. The first is a no-brainer NBA bet that pays out a bonus if the user’s team makes a three-pointer. The second offer gives players a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any game or player market.

Prospective bettors who sign up via any of the links on this page will not need a BetMGM Illinois bonus code. That’s because the links on this page activate a 20-1 odds boost on any NBA team to hit a three-pointer or a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on any market.

Fourteen games are on the NBA slate this weekend, including six games on Saturday and eight games on Sunday. That gives prospective bettors plenty of options to take advantage of the Bet $10, Win $200 three-pointer bonus offer. Of course, there are also games available to bet on in the NHL and in college basketball. There’s also UFC 272 going down on Saturday night, opening yet another set of possibilities for bettors who opt for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NBA team makes a three-pointer with no BetMGM Illinois bonus code necessary. Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you click here.

Bet $10, Win $200 Without a BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code

You don’t need to be an avid basketball fan to know that NBA teams shoot quite a bit from beyond the arc. In fact, even the Chicago Bulls, who attempt the fewest three-pointers per game, still put up 29.5 attempts per game. That’s what makes this promo a real no-brainer. It’s essentially a lock that any NBA team you choose will make a three-pointer in its game.

BetMGM does not limit bettors to a specific team or a limited list. That means if you want to throw down $10 on the Golden State Warriors, who average the third-most made three-pointers per game (14.4), you can. The outcome of the selected game doesn’t matter, so you could choose to back a favorite or underdog with the same promo. There’s one interesting element to this offer in that you could potentially pick up two wins on a single bet. If your team makes a three-pointer and wins the game, you’ll earn a $200 bonus plus winnings on the moneyline bet. As such, feel free to wager on a heavy underdog in pursuit of a greater return on your moneyline bet if they pull off an upset.

$1,000 Risk-Free First Bet Offer

If you’re interested in going after a bigger win than the Bet $10, Win $200 can provide, the $1,000 risk-free bet might be for you. This offer backs your first real-money wager with up to $1,000 in site credit if your bet loses. That means if you wager $800 on the Brooklyn Nets to take down the Boston Celtics on the road on Sunday, but Boston wins, you’ll get back $800 in site credit to use on other bets.

How to Register with No BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code Required

Prospective bettors can take advantage of one of two great offers by signing up for a new account via any of the links on this page. Doing so negates the need for a BetMGM Illinois promo code.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200.

to Bet $10, Win $200. Fill in the required information to complete registration.

Select your preferred deposit method.

Make your first deposit of $10 or more.

Place your first real-money wager of $10 on any NBA team’s moneyline.

If your team makes a three-pointer, you will earn a $200 bonus. The outcome of the game has no bearing on whether this bonus conveys. If your team also wins the game, you will earn winnings generated on the moneyline bet at the odds established when the bet was place.

