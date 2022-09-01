BetMGM Kansas promo code celebrates launch date with huge risk-free bet

With the flood gates of sports betting open, new players can use a BetMGM Kansas promo code for a massive risk-free bet that can be used for any college football game this weekend. Following our links will activate the bonus code.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K RISK-FREE BET! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Use our BetMGM Kansas promo code for a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. If your first bet loses, you will have another shot will free bets.

College football action begins on Thursday, and you will have games to bet on every day until Monday. The NFL starts next week, making it the perfect time to get started on the “King of Sportsbooks.”

Click here to activate the BetMGM Kansas promo code for a risk-free bet that can be as much as $1,000. If the bet loses, you will get free bets added to your account.

BetMGM Kansas Promo Code Instructions for a Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM customers can bet on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, motorsports, tennis, soccer, and much more. You will also be earning points for BetMGM Rewards to gain free bets and discounts for traveling, dinners, shopping, and hotels.

Follow our guide to get started with the BetMGM Kansas promo code.

Click here to activate the risk-free bet offer. Proceed to sign up for an account. Download the BetMGM mobile app. Deposit money into your account. Remember, you will want to deposit at least the amount you want to wager for the risk-free bet. Make your first wager. You will get a bonus refund if it loses.

If your bet loses and is under $50, you will get a free bet of the same amount. But if it loses and is over $50, then you will get five free bets, each equaling 20% of the losing wager.

Using the BetMGM Kansas Promo Code for College Football

College football action begins on Thursday with several ranked team taking the field for the first time this season. The schedule on Saturday is completely full of all of the top teams, including Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

In the afternoon, you can watch No. 23 Cincinnati take on No. 19 Arkansas and No. 11 Oregon go up against No. 3 Georgia. On Saturday night, all eyes will be on No. 5 Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman as he coaches his first game against No. 2 Ohio State. C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes are big favorites.

Bills and Rams Begin NFL Action on September 8th

The NFL season is only a week away. The Bills and Rams will open up the year in Los Angeles. BetMGM has future odds available for Super Bowl winner, division winners, MVP, team props, and player props.

You can use the BetMGM app to follow along with games and live bet on the in-game odds. This is an interactive way to watch your favorite teams, and you can hedge your pregame wagers for an advantage.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Kansas promo code. Customers will get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. So if your first bet loses, you will get another chance with free bets.