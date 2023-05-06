BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code: $1K first bet for NBA, MLB, UFC Saturday

Get off to a fast start this weekend with the latest BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer. Instead of taking a chance on the NBA Playoffs, go big with this new promotion.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

New players who activate this BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer can place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on any NBA game this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive an instant refund in bonus bets.

The next few days are going to be busy for basketball fans. The NBA Playoffs continue with Knicks-Heat and Warriors-Lakers on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the other two series, Nuggets-Suns and Celtics-76ers, continue on Sunday. BetMGM Sportsbook is giving Massachusetts bettors a chance to go big on these games. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details behind this exclusive promotion.

Click here to trigger this BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer and place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA Playoffs.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code: Score $1K NBA Bet

This BetMGM Massachusetts promo will provide new players with a ton of flexibility for the NBA Playoffs. Choose any game going on this weekend. From there, place a real money wager of up to $1,000 on the game.

If that bet wins, players will take home cold, hard cash. These cash winnings are immediately withdrawable through any of the convenient banking methods.

However, anyone who loses on that first bet will receive a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,000. For example, someone who loses on a $250 bet will get $250 back in bonus bets.

How to Redeem This BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code

New bettors can redeem this offer from a computer or mobile device. With that said, we recommend downloading the app for the best overall experience. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page to get started, including here .

. There is no need to input a bonus code. Using the links on this page will automatically activate this offer.

Set up a new account by filling out the required fields with the necessary sign-up information.

Make a cash deposit through any of the secure and convenient banking methods.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android mobile device.

Place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA Playoffs. Any losses will trigger an instant refund in bonus bets.

Other Ways to Bet the NBA Playoffs

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for all sports fans, but basketball bettors in particular. Go big on the NBA Playoffs with this $1,000 first bet, but don’t forget about the other ways to win big on the games this weekend. Check out the promos page for other offers. Players can get casino credits in select states for betting on the NBA. There are also tons of one game parlay options for the NBA Playoffs, cash out opportunities, and other offers for bettors. Don’t miss out on the chance to win big on the NBA.

Click here to trigger this BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code offer and place a $1,000 first bet on the NBA Playoffs.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org. CLAIM NOW

$1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

Visit BetMGM.com for Terms and Conditions. 21 years of age or older to wager. MA Only. New Customer Offer. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Rewards issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets. Bonus bets expire 7 days from issuance. In Partnership with MGM Springfield. Play it smart from the start with GameSense. GameSenseMA.com. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org.