Get the best BetMGM New York bonus code available this week

The second full week of New York sports betting brings the first opportunity for BetMGM New York to offer odds across a wide range of sports. After officially launching Monday morning as the state’s fifth live sports betting app, BetMGM NY looks to make up for some lost time by coming out of the gates with strong promos and bonuses.

No BetMGM New York promo code will be needed to activate either of the app’s two new player bonuses. Bettors will be able to utilize a $1,000 risk-free first bet or get a bet $10, win $200 bonus on any game throughout the remainder of the NFL Playoffs.

The NY sports betting market is all about competition. With as many as nine apps expected to be live in the coming months, BetMGM New York and its rivals are actively in the midst of a battle to earn new customers. Not only is the launch of legal sports betting a critical time period for new player acquisition, but the NFL Playoffs also happen to represent one of the busiest betting runs on the calendar. The urgency to win market share creates fantastic opportunities for new players looking to sign up for apps, and the BetMGM promo code specials don’t disappoint.

BetMGM New York Promo Code for Launch

Now that the app is live, bettors can immediately begin placing wagers on sports. They can also lock in tremendous bonus value by grabbing one of two offers available with the initial BetMGM New York promo code specials. Remember, there’s no need to manually input codes directly — the links in this article will automatically handle that part of the process.

In terms of what new players can expect with these sportsbook bonuses, let’s first run through the risk-free bet offer. New bettors will have the opportunity to make a first bet with an insurance policy backing it up. Wager anywhere between $10 and $1,000 on any event. If that first wager goes on to win, the app will pay out the agreed upon cash profit. If, however, the wager fails, BetMGM New York will issue a site credit in the same amount as that first wager. That bonus can then be re-played on a subsequent bet.

BetMGM New York Promo Code Unpacks Awesome NFL Playoffs Promo

Some users will prefer the risk-free bet because they simply want to go all-in. That’s understandable. That said, some players prefer a lower buy-in bonus that brings with it some serious upside. In the case of the BetMGM New York promo code, new players will get that setup with great odds on a no-brainer prop.

Bet $10 on any team to win any game during the remainder of the NFL Playoffs. If that team wins the game, collect the cash profit. However, if either team in that game scores at least one touchdown, BetMGM NY will issue a $200 bonus. In fact, it doesn’t matter if the wager wins. The bonus will be paid out either way.

How to Sign Up

As noted above, no BetMGM New York promo code will be need to get either of these bonuses. Just follow these three simple steps to get signed up.

