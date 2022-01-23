BetMGM NY bonus code activates Bet $10, Win $200 TD bonus for NFL Sunday

Two games remain on the NFL Divisional Round slate and bettors won’t need a BetMGM NY bonus code to earn a huge touchdown bonus. Any prospective bettor who signs up for a BetMGM New York account can turn a $10 bet into a $200 bonus as long as the team of their choice scores a touchdown. This is easily one of the best offers going in NY online sports betting.

New users who sign up for a BetMGM NY account by clicking on any of the links on this page will not need a BetMGM NY bonus code to Bet $10, Win $200. This bonus will convey regardless of the game’s outcome as long as the user’s selected team finds the end zone.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play host to the Los Angeles Rams. The Bucs have made headlines over the past month or so, having most notably lost Antonio Brown via release following a dispute with head coach Bruce Arians. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will head to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Each team playing has more than enough firepower on offense to score a touchdown, which would make this bet a winner.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown with no BetMGM bonus code required. Players can instead opt for a $1,000 risk-free first bet right here.

Bet $10, Win $200 without a BetMGM NY bonus code

It’s traditionally been difficult to find a new user promo in legal online sports betting that pays out a bonus regardless of a game’s outcome. That’s what BetMGM New York has offered prospective bettors with this promo. Bettors who sign up by clicking on any of the links on this page will not need a BetMGM NY bonus code to get started. This bonus will convey as long as the user’s selected team scores a touchdown.

For example, a bettor who places a $10 bet on the Kansas City Chiefs’ moneyline can earn a $200 bonus win or lose as long as the team scores a touchdown. One very interesting element of this offer is that bettors can earn a win on two fronts. If a new user wagers $10 on the Chiefs and they score a touchdown en route to a win, the bettor would earn the $200 touchdown bonus, as well as the winnings generated on the moneyline win.

Odds boosts

There are plenty of odds boosts available for Sunday’s action. These are some of the best odds boosts available thus far:

Buccaneers and Bills both to win (+250)

Rams and Chiefs both to win (+300)

Bills and Rams both to win (+350)

Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans, and Stefon Diggs to each to record 75+ receiving yards (+400)

Cooper Kupp, Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans each to score 1+ touchdowns (+550)

Tom Brady to throw 4+ touchdowns, Buccaneers to win by 3+ points and 49+ total points scored (+625)

Cam Akers to score 1+ touchdowns, Rams to cover +2.5 and less than 49 total points scored (+725)

In total, there are dozens of enhanced Rams-Bucs props and Bills-Chiefs props.

How to sign up without a BetMGM NY bonus code

Prospective bettors interested in this Bet $10, Win $200 offer can get in on the action by signing up without a BetMGM NY bonus code. Clicking on any of the links on this page will activate the promo offer.

Click here which will negate the need for a BetMGM NY bonus code.

which will negate the need for a BetMGM NY bonus code. Finish the registration process by filling in the requested information.

Make your first deposit of at least $10.

Place your first $10 bet on any NFL team’s moneyline.

If your team scores a touchdown, your $10 bet will earn a $200 bonus regardless of the game’s final outcome.

Click here to Bet $10, Win $200 if your NFL team scores a touchdown with no BetMGM bonus code required. Players can instead opt for a $1,000 risk-free first bet right here.