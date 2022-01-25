BetMGM bonus code continues awesome NBA, NFL, NHL specials this week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Whatever sport you want to bet on, chances are the latest BetMGM bonus code will cover you from start to finish. Whether in New York where NY online sports betting continues to rock in its first weeks, or in longer established states, the BetMGM promos this week go all-in across multiple sports.

The latest BetMGM bonus code delivers awesome promos in New York and elsewhere throughout the week leading up to the NFL Conference Championship games. Get a $1,000 risk-free first bet or select between two separate bet $10, get $200 offers.

With three different bonuses on tap throughout the remainder of the month, BetMGM provides its customers plenty of choice when it comes to cashing in its new player promos.

Get a $1,000 risk-free bet right here. Grab 20-1 NBA odds here. Cash the 20-1 NFL odds here.

BetMGM Bonus Code Unlocks Great Promos

The first thing to know prior to diving into any of these offers is that no special BetMGM bonus code or promo code will needed to tap into the maximum available bonuses. Whether in New York or any other state, a simple sign up using any of the links in this article and a $10 first deposit will take care of things, automatically triggering the best promos.

No doubt, the 49ers-Rams and Bengals-Chiefs championship games this weekend will be the most heavily bet contests in the coming days. There’s a BetMGM bonus code for an awesome NFL promo, but those looking to grab a bonus to use on sports like hockey and basketball can do that as well.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BETMGM NEW YORK CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, GET $200

NBA OFFER CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Bonus Code for Bet $10, Get $200 Promos

We will tackle the $1,000 risk-free first bet in a little bit, but first, let’s breakdown both of the bet $10, win $200 promos.

The first is on NBA action. Bettors in New York can click here to wager $10 and get a guaranteed $200 bonus. Bet $10 on the Knicks to win any upcoming game and BetMGM NY will issue a $200 bonus, regardless of the qualifying wager’s result. It’s simply a $200 startup bonus designed to create player loyalty. Meanwhile, those outside of the New York sports betting territory can grab a separate NBA bonus. While this one isn’t a direct guarantee, it might as well be.

Outside of New York, bettors can use the same link to grab a bet $10, win $200 bonus on any NBA game to feature a three-pointer. Bet $10 on a moneyline, get $200 if a three hits. That’s probably a sound bet, particularly given every regular season game has featured a three-pointer and even the worst long-distance teams average double-digit makes per game.

Those who want to lock in a BetMGM bonus code for NFL action can grab a similar bet $10, win $200 setup right here. In this case, play either 49ers-Rams or Bengals-Chiefs with a $10 bet. If that game features at least one touchdown, BetMGM will issue a $200 bonus payout. While the BetMGM promo for football action isn’t quite as likely to hit, it’s highly likely that both games will feature multiple touchdowns.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Bet $10, Win $200 if Your Team Scores TD!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

How to Get Started

To get the offers above, remember, no manual BetMGM bonus code will be needed. All three promos can be had by clicking the appropriate links below: