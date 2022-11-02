BetMGM Ohio promo: $200 bonus for early sign-up

There’s now a BetMGM Ohio promo available to prospective bettors who pre-register for an account ahead of the app’s launch in the Buckeye State. This pre-registration bonus includes $200 in free bets to use once the app goes live on New Year’s Day.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $200

OHIO PRE-REGISTRATION CLAIM OFFER

Prospective bettors can now get an early sign-up bonus when they take advantage of the latest BetMGM Ohio promo. This includes a massive $200 bonus in free bets in exchange for a few minutes to pre-register.

Although it might seem like a no-brainer, not every state that legalizes online sports betting gives online sportsbooks a window to offer pre-registration bonuses. Ohio, however, is a state that opted to do so. At the same time, not every sportsbook planning on going to market will offer a pre-registration bonus. Thankfully, BetMGM is one of the sports betting apps currently offering an early sign-up bonus. That means if you’re in the Buckeye State, you can turn a few minutes of your time today into a $200 bonus just by pre-registering with BetMGM Ohio.

Click here to activate the BetMGM Ohio promo for a $200 early sign-up bonus.

BetMGM Ohio Promo Brings $200 Bonus

Simply put, if you plan on betting on sports once Ohio gives sportsbooks the green light to accept bets, you should strongly consider signing up early with BetMGM. Doing so will give you $200 in free bets to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, and college basketball as soon as the app goes live.

That means you’ll have the ability to bet on teams like the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Cavaliers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Ohio State, and more. Plus, once the app goes live, you’ll have access to odds boosts and in-app promos. In-app promos can include risk-free bets, one game parlays, and more.

Pre-Register with the BetMGM Ohio Promo

Signing up early as part of this BetMGM Ohio promo is absolutely worth taking a few minutes out of your day. Once you complete the pre-registration process, you will secure $200 in free bets to use on any games with available betting odds when they app goes live. Here’s how to pre-register today:

Click here to pre-register with the BetMGM Ohio promo.

to pre-register with the BetMGM Ohio promo. Enter the necessary information to establish an account.

Accept the geolocation confirmation.

Provide an email address and create an account password.

After completing these steps, you’ll have a $200 bonus credited to your account. Once the app goes live on January 1, 2023, you will be able to use the bonus on any sports leagues. This includes the NFL, NBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, and more. The bonus will convey as multiple free bets, so you can split up the free bets for use on multiple teams or a few different markets in the same game.

The Best Time to Launch

It’s difficult to forecast where the teams in Ohio will be in the standings of their respective leagues, but one thing that’s for certain is you’ll have the ability to wager on all of it. BetMGM has competitive odds markets for player and game props, as well as enhanced odds via odds boosts.

That means you could potentially find a featured “Lion’s Boost” on a Week 17 Browns or Bengals game with longer odds than normal, giving you higher upside when placing a bet. There are also one game parlay bets available for use on any sports game. That means you could combine multiple game and player markets from a Cavs game into a single wager with higher upside than betting on each market individually.

Lock in a $200 pre-registration bonus when you sign up for the BetMGM Ohio promo here.