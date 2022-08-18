BetMGM promo code for UFC 278, NFL, MLB unlocks $1,000 risk-free bet

Bettors should buckle up for a busy weekend and the best way to do it is with the latest BetMGM promo code. There are tons of options for bettors on the board this weekend including NFL preseason, UFC 278, MLB, and more.

This BetMGM promo code unleashes a $1,000 risk-free bet for new users ahead of this jam-packed weekend. Any losses on that initial wager will be refunded in the form of site credit. Essentially, this provides new players with two chances to win on their very first bet.

Although risk-free bets are fairly common at sportsbooks, that’s not by accident. They are a top-notch promo for new users and even though it’s not a guaranteed win, it provides new users with a chance to win big early.

BetMGM Sportsbook is one of the most trusted brands around among sports bettors. Here’s a comprehensive look at the details behind this flexible offer for new users.

New players can click here to activate this BetMGM promo code and lock up a $1,000 risk-free bet for the weekend.

How to Activate This BetMGM Promo Code

While it’s perfectly acceptable to sign up and play from a computer, we highly recommend downloading the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app for the best overall experience. Follow these steps to get in on the action this weekend:

Click here to automatically trigger this promo code. There is no need to manually input a promo code to qualify for this offer.

to automatically trigger this promo code. There is no need to manually input a promo code to qualify for this offer. Create an account by filling out the prompts and making an initial cash deposit. Popular forms of depositing funds include PayPal, credit cards, debit cards, and online banking.

Using the App Store or Google Play Store, download the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

Place a $1,000 risk-free bet on any market this weekend. This includes NFL preseason, UFC 278, MLB, tennis, golf, Premier League, and more.

BetMGM Promo Code Unleashes $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

What exactly does a risk-free bet entail? New users who place a real-money wager will have that bet backed up in site credit. For example, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 in site credit. In effect, this BetMGM promo code provides new players with two chances to win.

New users can wager any amount up to $1,000 and receive 100% insurance. This forgiving backstop means that players can go big right off the bet. With so many options on the table this weekend, it’s a great time to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook.

What to Bet on This Weekend

Remember, part of the allure of a risk-free bet is its flexible nature. New bettors aren’t locked into one sport or one game. This promo can be applied to a ton of different options.

For one, this offer can be used on UFC 278 this weekend. Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are set for a highly-anticipated rematch. Meanwhile, the NFL is moving onto the second week of preseason games and the MLB season continues as teams jockey for postseason positioning.

