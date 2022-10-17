Quantcast
Sports

BetMGM promo code: get the best sign up bonus for Broncos-Chargers MNF

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
BetMGM promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Now that Monday Night Football is rapidly approaching, new customers can register for a fantastic welcome offer through our BetMGM promo code links.

First-time players in most eligible states will score a $1,000 risk-free bet after activating the latest BetMGM promo code. Wager on Monday’s Broncos-Chargers contest with a fully-insured wager that covers a loss up to a grand.

BetMGM’s first-bet insurance applies to every sport and market, especially the NFL. Week 6 concludes with the Broncos and Chargers battling for second place in the AFC West. While neither team has truly hit its stride yet, the intensity surrounding a divisional showdown could force plenty of drama and additional intrigue to your opening stake.

Lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet for Broncos-Chargers and more when you trigger the BetMGM promo code here.

First $1K Wager Risk-Free with BetMGM Promo Code

No bettor would turn down a free do-over after a loss. So BetMGM Sportsbook is extending its hand to each new customer who registers through this page.

Our links activate the promo code and the risk-free bet welcome offer. Simply sign up for a new BetMGM account with any of our links, and the “King of Sportsbooks” will cover your first wager up to $1,000. That means if you bet $1,000 on the Chargers to cover the -4.5 spread and they win by four or less, you’re still coming out with $1,000 in free bets and a much-needed second chance.

One unique aspect of BetMGM’s refunded free bets is how they’re applied. Instead of one lump sum, the app delivers five free bets worth 20% of the initial stake. So an opening bet worth $500 would return five $100 free bets after a loss.

BetMGM Promo Code Details

Now that the NFL season is really heating up, prospective bettors should take a moment to follow our step-by-step guide explaining how to land a $1,000 risk-free bet:

  • Click here to trigger the BetMGM promo code and activate the welcome offer.
  • Provide all of the requested information, including name and birthday.
  • Deposit at least $10+ cash using one of the accepted online banking methods.
  • Place your first wager on Broncos-Chargers or another eligible betting market.
  • Get free bets worth your initial stake (max. $1,000) after a loss.

Most BetMGM states can apply our BetMGM promo code to receive the risk-free bet, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Michigan.

First TD Insurance

One of the most exciting football bets is the “First Touchdown Scorer” market. The idea is simple: if your player crosses the plane before anyone else in your respective game, you make a solid cash profit.

BetMGM Sportsbook encourages more First TD bets through its First Touchdown Scorer Insurance. New and existing customers can opt-in under “Promotions” and place a prop bet on the first player to score on any Monday Night Football matchup, including Broncos-Chargers. If your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your wager in free bets up to $25.

Apply our BetMGM promo code here and get in the game with a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000.

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

