BetMGM promo code: NBA Friday is latest shot at $1,000 first bet offer

With some great NBA betting opportunities available today, players can apply the BetMGM promo code that we share on this page to lock in their $1,000 first bet offer.

This BetMGM promo code special provides the confidence to take a shot at a significant win. After you opt in, you will receive a bonus bet return if you lose your promotional wager.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

There will be some exciting prime time NBA action this evening throughout the league. In fact, this weekend is rife with top matchups and the app will bring dozens of ways to wager on the game. With this promotion, you can make a bet on any game on the schedule with some margin for error.

Click here to trigger the BetMGM promo code that will secure this $1,000 first bet offer.

BetMGM promo code for NBA Friday

This is a simple, straightforward offer with totally transparent terms and conditions. Most importantly, it is an introductory bonus that is available to first-time users only. Secondly, you can bet any amount up to $1,000 under the terms of the promotion. We are highlighting NBA basketball today, but all sporting events are included. You also have the freedom to enter different pre-game markets.

The ideal outcome is no different than it is with any other bet. You want to pick a winner, rake in the cash, and figure out what to do next. However, if you lose, you are not left high and dry. You get the original stake back in the form of bonus bets. Once again, you can place the wagers on any sport, and you can choose from multiple bet types.

Activate the BetMGM promo code

First, click this link or one of the other links that we are providing on this page to activate the code automatically. Subsequently, you will arrive on the landing page, and you will be opted in and eligible.

Then, provide your name, date of birth, email address, and other essential info to set up your account. When the data has been entered and accepted, the location will be verified to satisfy gaming regulators. When it checks out, your account will be up and running.

Thirdly, before you move on, grabbed the mobile app if you don’t already have it. In addition to the flexibility to bet from anywhere, you will be in the loop when in-app specials are introduced.

After that, ask yourself how much you are going to bet and make the necessary deposit. These transactions are secure, and all of the standard methods are accepted.

Finally, place a bet up to $1,000 on any sporting event. If you lose, you will get the investment back in the form of bonus bets.

Promotions for established players

The first promotional offer that you receive will not be the last. All year long, they roll out a steady succession of bonus opportunities for established players. They come in different shapes and sizes, but all of them give you some type of advantage.

Click here to apply the BetMGM promo code that will secure this $1,000 first bet offer for new users.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1K FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,000

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in a state with legal sports gaming. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.