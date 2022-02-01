BetMGM Super Bowl bonus delivers crazy Bengals-Rams TD special

The BetMGM Super Bowl bonus gives new players who sign up ahead of kickoff between the Bengals and Rams their choice between two stellar promos. Go big with a $1,000 risk-free first bet, or put up very little upfront commitment and play with a 20-1 touchdown bonus that conveys when either team parties in the end zone at least once. As prospective bettors lock into new sportsbook apps and search out some of the best overall value, bettors at BetMGM NY as well as those in other states will absolutely want to check out what the app has to offer.

Starting now, the BetMGM Super Bowl bonus provides new players with the chance to bet on Bengals-Rams or any other game prior to kickoff with a $1,000 risk-free first bet. Those who are looking for a game-specific BetMGM Super Bowl promo can instead opt for a no-brainer touchdown proposition that pays out a $200 bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK Get your risk-free $1,000 bet today!

CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER PROMO $1,000

FREE BET CLAIM OFFER

Here’s what we know. Every postseason game during this year’s playoffs has featured multiple touchdowns. That’s 12 games played with at least two touchdowns scored, so with the total set in the upper 40s for Bengals-Rams, we should feel reasonably confident this 20-1 odds payout will hit one more time.

Click here and get a BetMGM Super Bowl bonus that provides a $200 payout with at least one touchdown scored. Hit it right here to hold down a $1,000 risk-free first bet for Super Bowl 56.

BetMGM Super Bowl Bonus

If you have $10 and want to turn that into $200 — and a potentially even larger win — the BetMGM Super Bowl bonus is the right play for you.

The Rams enter as the favorite, but the Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, have already demonstrated the underdog status doesn’t mean a thing. When Burrow and Matthew Stafford go head-to-head, the overwhelming likelihood is these teams will push the ball into the the end zone multiple times. If one team gets it done at least one time, a $10 moneyline payout will turn into a $200 bonus. Best of all, if the moneyline wager wins, grab a cash payout on top of the site bonus.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK BET $10, WIN $200 ON TD! CLAIM NOW SUPER BOWL 56 BET $10, WIN $200

TD BONUS CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM Super Bowl Promo Gives $1,000 Risk-Free

This offer remains relatively fresh for players at BetMGM NY, but those who have been long familiar with legal sports betting promos know that one of the best on the market is the good old $1,000 risk-free bet. This type of bonus has been around forever, and it’s popular because it provides a chance to swing for the fences — or go deep, in this case — on a larger payout while doing so with some protection. Players can get in now and receive the risk-free bet on any NBA, NHL, or college basketball game leading up to Rams-Bengals, or they can treat it as a straight up BetMGM Super Bowl bonus and use it on the big game.

How to Sign Up

BetMGM New York and others states where app runs (NJ, PA, VA, DC, WV, TN, IN, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI) won’t need to worry about entering promo or bonus codes. Simply just select the preferred offer, register, and automatically lock in the BetMGM Super Bowl bonus of choice.