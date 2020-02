Big East men’s basketball tournament 2016 TV schedule

Here’s how to watch the 2016 Big East Tournament, which will take place March 9-12 at Madison Square Garden (teams …

St. John’s celebrates after defeating Syracuse at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec 13, 2015. Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Here’s how to watch the 2016 Big East Tournament, which will take place March 9-12 at Madison Square Garden (teams and seeds yet to be announced; all times Eastern):

First Round: March 9

7 p.m.: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed, Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m.: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed, Fox Sports 1

Quarterfinals: March 10

Noon: No. 1 seed vs. Winner of 8/9 game, Fox Sports 1

2:30 p.m.: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed, Fox Sports 1

7 p.m.: No. 2 seed vs. Winner of 7/10 game, Fox Sports 1

9:30 p.m.: No. 3 seed vs. No. 6 seed, Fox Sports 1

Semifinals: March 11

6:30 p.m.: TBD, Fox Sports 1

9 p.m.: TBD, Fox Sports 1

Final: March 12

5:30 p.m.: TBD, Fox

(All games available for streaming on the Fox Sports GO app.)