Biggest trade deadline moves in Rangers history

Following yesterday’s captain-for-captain trade of Ryan Callahan for Martin St. Louis, amNY broke down some of the most notable Rangers trade deadline deals of the past 30 years.

2013: Acquired Derick Brassard, John Moore, Derek Dorsett and a 2014 sixth-round pick from the Blue Jackets for Marian Gaborik, Blake Parlett and Steven Delisle.

Gaborik had over 40 goals in two of his first three seasons with the Rangers and was selected to the 2012 All-Star team. He fell in the doghouse of former coach John Tortorella the following season, however, and only scored nine goals in 35 games before being dealt.

The players that the Rangers got in return are having an impact. Brassard is currently fourth on the team in points (36) and Moore is second among the team’s defensemen in shots (85). As for Gaborik, he was traded yesterday to the Kings.

1994: Acquired Glenn Anderson and a 1994 fourth-round pick from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Mike Gartner; acquired Craig MacTavish from the Oilers for Todd Marchant; acquired Stephane Matteau and Brian Noonan from the Blackhawks for Tony Amonte.

All four players helped the Blueshirts win their first Stanley Cup since 1940 a few months later, but none was more important in the postseason than Matteau. He scored six goals in 23 playoff games, including his overtime game-winner in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Devils. Anderson was a key contributor in the Stanley Cup Finals against the Canucks, scoring two game-winning goals, while MacTavish was a penalty-killing specialist.

1993: Traded Doug Weight to the Oilers for Esa Tikkanen.

Tikkanen, acquired six days before the deadline, tallied 22 goals and 32 assists for the 1993-94 Rangers in the fifth Stanley Cup win of his career. He was traded to the Blues the next offseason before being reacquired by the Rangers in 1997.

Doug Weight, however, was only 22 years old when he was traded to the Oilers. He would go on to play 19 seasons, recording 278 goals and 755 assists for six different teams while appearing in four All-Star games.

1987: Acquired Marcel Dionne, Jeff Crossman and a 1989 third-round pick from the Kings for Bobby Carpenter and Tom Laidlaw.

Although neither Jeff Crossman or third-round draft selection Murray Garbutt would ever play a game in the NHL, Marcel Dionne had six seasons in which he scored 50 or more goals before coming to New York to finish his career and netted 31 goals during the 1987-88 season for the Blueshirts. Bobby Carpenter, who was dealt to the Kings in the deal, later had two 25-goal seasons with the Bruins.