Boston College’s DeMarr Langford, Quinten Post enjoy Barclays Center spotlight in ACC Tourney win

The Boston College Eagles have gotten to play on some big stages during the course of the season, but Brooklyn’s Barclays Center took the cake so far for DeMarr Langford and Quinten Post. Getting a 66-46 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers in their opening-round game of the ACC Tournament certainly helped make the moment more memorable.

Boston College led for the entire second half on Tuesday afternoon and will go on to face Wake Forest in the second round on Wednesday. Getting to step on the court in Brooklyn where an NBA team calls home was an experience that Langford had a hard time putting into words.

“It’s a great feeling for me personally,” The Boston College sophomore guard said. “I know it means a lot to the team and a lot to coach (Earl) Grant. For me, this is my first time playing here. You know I watch this arena on TV all the time. It really means a lot to me to know that I can probably be in this position one day every game.

“It’s just really nice, I don’t know how to put it into words really, but it’s a great feeling for me.”

Langford had 12 points in the Boston College win on 5-of-9 shooting, along with five rebounds and four assists. James Karnik led the team with 13 points and Post finished the afternoon with 11.

For Post, who is from the Netherlands, playing under the bright lights was a thrill.

“Basketball isn’t as big as it is over here,” Post said. “So to come here and play D-1 basketball on the highest level and to play in these kinds of arenas that’s like a dream come true. Just a great experience.”

The two ACC teams put on a good show in the first half with the game ending up tied on four occasions in the first 20 minutes. Boston College managed to break the game open when they ended the half on a 12-0 run to head into halftime with a 33-22 lead.

Boston continued to add on to their lead in the second half and they took their largest lead of the game off a jumper by Langford with 9:58 left in the game to make it a 24 point difference. They went up by 24 again later in the half off a pair of free throws by Jaeden Zackery.

Tuesday’s game featured a pair of locals in Pittsburgh’s sophomore guard Femi Odukale, who hails from Brooklyn, and graduate guard Mouhamadou Gueye, who is from Staten Island.