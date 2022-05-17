Brandon Nimmo “day-to-day” with right quad contusion

Mets’ lead-off man and center fielder Brandon Nimmo suffered what is being described by manager Buck Showalter as a right quad contusion after fouling a ball off his knee during the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 4-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

A few pitches later, he hit a slow roller to shortstop that he busted down the line to try and beat. Not only was he out, but he came up limping and immediately left the game.

“He’s day to day,” Showalter said. “Aren’t we all? We’ll see where he is tomorrow. He got hit there pretty good and had to sprint afterward.”

The initial prognosis is promising considering the amount of discomfort the 29-year-old was in upon his exit. Such fears of a larger issue, however, dissipated rather quickly.

“I’m alright,” Nimmo said. “When I went to run and beat that out, it didn’t fire. I just tried to get there the best way I could… It feels alright now, I just have a lump on it… Right now it’s just bending it and whatnot. It’s sore to the touch.”

He added that the team had already run tests on the area to check for any ligament damage, which all came up negative.

“I’m fairly confident and hopeful to be ready tomorrow,” Nimmo said. “I just couldn’t get it to go like normal. I wasn’t thinking the worst, I was just thinking ‘oh crap,’ I probably could have beat this out if I was healthy.”

The Mets are already down an outfielder with Starling Marte on the bereavement list after the sudden loss of his grandmother. Upon Nimmo’s exit, Jeff McNeil moved from second base to left field, Mark Canha moved from left to right, and Travis Jankowski shifted over from right field to center field.

“It’s important. If I can play I need to play,” Nimmo said. “That would be regardless if Marte was here. I feel like I have an important place on this team and I want to be playing if I’m able. It’ll come down to how I feel in the morning.”

