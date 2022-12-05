2022 World Cup Round of 16: Brazil rolls over South Korea in 4-1 triumph

Brazil’s might as the No. 1 ranked team in the world was on full display against South Korea, scoring four first-half goals on its way to a 4-1 romp in the Round of 16 on Monday.

This is the eighth consecutive World Cup that the Brazilians have moved on to the quarterfinal stage of the tournament and they’re doing so with their top player back in the side.

Neymar returned from an ankle injury suffered in the group-stage opener and scored Brazil’s second goal of the day — a penalty in the 13th minute that was won by Richarlison after being kicked in the foot at the edge of the box.

NEYMAR MAKES IT TWO 🇧🇷 Brazil has a 2-0 lead and we're only 13 minutes into the match 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/xIRuiBXc9x — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

His goal came six minutes after Brazil’s opener through Vinicius Jr., who was the benefactor of a marauding move from Raphinha down the right wing which ultimately led to a low, rolling cross that found the winger all alone on the left side of the penalty area.

After one touch, the Real Madrid man curled a right-footed shot into the opposite side netting to get the Canaries well on their way.

It took just 7 minutes for Brazil to take the lead ⚡️ Vinícius Júnior gives Brazil the lead 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/KPngbHAP5T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

The full beauty of the Brazilian game was on display for their third goal, which put the match to bed in the 29th minute.

While holding off a defender roughly 25 yards from goal with four dribbles off the head, Richarlison executed a perfect give-and-go with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva — rediscovering the dynamo running through the heart of the South Korean box.

From eight yards out, it was an easy finish for the Tottenham man.

Brazil just makes it look too easy 🔥 Richarlison makes it 3-0 in the first half 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/6vLfkeisna — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022

Vinicius Jr. picked up an assist in the 36th minute when he chipped a perfect pullback cross right into the path of Lucas Paquetá, who cannoned a low volley into the net to put the tidiest of bows on Brazil’s dominant day in Qatar.

South Korea picked up an awe-inspiring consolation prize in the 78th minute when Paik Seung-ho unleashed a stunning half-volley from the edge of the box that beat Brazil’s world-class keeper in Alisson — no small feat.

