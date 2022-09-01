Quantcast
Caesars Kansas promo brings in $1,250 bet on app, unique incentives

By Russ Joy
Caesars Kansas promo
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

As Kansas celebrates the launch of legalized sports betting, the new Caesars Kansas promo gives players up to 1,250 reasons to sign up today.

All new customers in the Sunflower State qualify for the latest Caesars Kansas promo. Register on this page and apply promo code AMNYFULL to receive a $1,250 first bet plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Between college football, MLB, and the upcoming NFL season, there’s no shortage of ways to apply a fully-insured first bet. Caesars offers a $1,250 bet with this “Full Caesar” promotion, but it’s also added in a pair of unique bonuses that every new player should greatly appreciate.

Activate the Caesars Kansas promo here and use AMNYFULL to receive a $1,250 first bet and other awesome rewards.

Caesars Kansas Promo Unlocks “Full Caesar” Offer

Caesars doesn’t just want new users to have one bonus this football season. The popular sportsbook wants every new player in Kansas to go “Full Caesar” with a trio of exceptional bonuses.

After applying the code AMNYFULL and depositing cash into your account, new customers can wager up to $1,250 with their first bet. A successful bet means taking home some cold, hard cash heading into football season. But an unsuccessful wager leads to Caesars sending a free bet back in the same amount.

What separates this welcome offer from any other are the two additional bonuses: 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Starting with the latter, Reward Credits act as Caesars currency and can be applied toward hotel discounts, dining, entertainment, and even free bets on the sportsbook.

Meanwhile, Tier Credits improve your overall status. The higher the number, the more perks you can use your Reward Credits on.

Accepting the Caesars Kansas Promo

New bettors in Kansas are understandably eager to jump on this offer. To do it right, however, it’s vital to follow these instructions:

  • Click here to get started. This triggers the promo code AMNYFULL and activates the Caesars Kansas promo.
  • Complete each required field to complete the registration process.
  • Deposit enough money to cover your first bet (at least $10).
  • Place a first bet up to $1,250 (min. $10) and receive 1,000 Tier and Reward Credits each, along with a free bet if the initial wager loses.

The “Full Caesar” is the perfect welcome offer for Kansas. As an added surprise, Caesars has extended this offer to new customers in New York, New Jersey, and other Caesars-eligible states.

Odds Boosts and More

Right off the bat, Caesars customers will have no issue finding desirable odds boosts and intriguing parlays.

All throughout the MLB season, Caesars has enhanced certain baseball odds to increase the potential payouts. It also increases the odds on specific parlays, something the sportsbook will undoubtedly continue come football season.

Speaking of parlays, Caesars offers Same-Game Parlays for multiple sports. Every so often, it will unleash an SGP Payback, which pays up to $10 in free bets if your SGP that day loses.

Go “Full Caesar” this football season with this Caesars Kansas promo. Just use the link here to apply our promo code AMNYFULL.

