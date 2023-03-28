Caesars Massachusetts promo code: $1,500 first bet bonus is back this week

The best Caesars Massachusetts promo code offer is stepping it up for bettors this week. Go all in on the NBA or any other game this week with one of the largest offers available in Massachusetts.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

Caesars Massachusetts promo code AMNY1BET will activate a $1,500 first bet for new players. Place a real money wager on any game and if that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets.

Massachusetts sports betting is up and running after months of anticipation. Sports fans in the state can start off with this offer during this busy week. There are tons of options in the NBA, MLB, and even the Final Four this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top sportsbooks in the country. We don’t expect to see anything different in Massachusetts. Signing up for this promotion is one way for bettors to hit the ground running.

How to Claim This Caesars Massachusetts Promo Code

Before we start debating the different ways to use this $1,500 first bet, let’s take a look at how bettors can activate this offer:

Click here to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to begin the registration process. This will automatically redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to unlock this offer.

Input basic identifying information in the required fields to create an official account.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app straight from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Place a $1,500 first bet on the NBA or any other game this week.

Any losses will be offset with a full refund in bonus bets.

This $1,500 first bet is one of the largest offers on the market for Massachusetts bettors. Sign up and place an initial wager on any game this week. If that bet loses, players will receive a full refund in bonus bets for up to $1,500.

This Caesars promo provides bettors with a ton of flexibility. Choose any amount up to $1,500 and that bet will be completely covered. Additionally, this promo applies to any game in any sport.

Massachusetts bettors can get off to a fast start with Caesars Sportsbook. Download the app to any compatible iOS or Android device for the best overall experience.

Other Ways to Bet the NBA Tonight

Caesars Sportsbook is constantly updating its daily odds boost page with offers on the biggest games. There are six NBA games coming in hot tonight, which means there are a handful of great parlay boosts available. Here’s a quick look at a few of the options out there for basketball bettors tonight:

Marcus Smart Over 14.5 Points & Over 1.5 Steals: +500

Celtics, Heat, Hawks & Thunder All Win: +575

Jimmy Butler, Trae Young & Brandon Ingram Each Over 24.5 Points: +450

Klay Thompson & CJ McCollum Each Over 24.5 Points: +550

Desmond Bane & Dillon Brooks Each Over 2.5 Made 3-Pt FGs: +350

