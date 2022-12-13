Caesars Ohio promo code: Jan. 1 launch coming soon, get sign up bonus now

For a very limited time, players can grab the Caesars Ohio promo code offer that slams down a $100 sure thing bonus to celebrate the upcoming launch.

When you click this link and enter Caesars Ohio promo code AMNYTIX, you will be eligible for a $100 payout. It comes in the form of a single free bet that you can use on any sporting event.

Caesars Ohio GET $100 in FREE BETS + CHANCE AT CAVS TICKETS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYTIX PRE-REGISTRATION BONUS $100 FREE BETS

CAVS TICKETS ENTRY SIGN UP

When January 1st rolls around, the sportsbook and sports betting app will be open for business. That’s a Sunday, so there is a full slate of NFL games. From an Ohio point of view, the Browns will play the Commanders on the road. On Monday night, the Bengals will host the Buffalo Bills in a highly awaited matchup. When you grab this offer now, you will be ready to rock on New Year’s Day.

Click here and utilize Caesars Ohio promo code AMNYTIX to get $100 in free bets.

Caesars Ohio promo code offer details

Let’s examine the offer from an overview. First, the player commitment is very minimal. All you have to do is register in advance and deposit $20 or more. As soon as you take this step, your bonus will be a done deal. It will be conveyed into your account in the form of one $100 free bet.

When the launch goes down, you can place the wager on the game of your choice. Plus, all-pre-live markets are included in the promotion. If you win this promotional wager, you get a real money payout as you would with any bet.

There is another element that is included to sweeten the pot. In addition to the $100 bonus, you will also be entered into a series of weekly drawings. The winners will receive complimentary tickets to Cleveland Cavaliers games, so you have ongoing action each week.

Lock in the Caesars Ohio promo code

Before you do anything else, click this link or one of the others on this page to reach the pre-registration page.

Secondly, provide your basic identifying information to establish your account. When this has been accomplished, your location will be verified to comply with gaming regulations.

Thirdly, deposit a minimum of $20 to comply with the terms. This is easily done, because you can use PayPal, a credit or debit card, online banking, or another common method.

Finally, if you do not already have it, grab your phone and download the mobile app. When you have it, you will be able to bet from anywhere in Ohio. In fact, the app can be accessed in any other state with legal sports betting.

That’s all there is to it. When you have completed these steps, you will get the $100 bonus. You will also have live entries in the Cavs ticket drawings that are going to be held each week.

Future player benefits

After you accept the pre-registration offer, you can grab the full blown introductory bonus when it is introduced. Plus, after the newness wears off, the account will continue to pay dividends on multiple levels. Established players receive ongoing bonus opportunities, and there is a Caesars Rewards program that yields significant benefits.

Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNYTIX to snag this pre-registration offer.