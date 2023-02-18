Caesars Ohio promo code scores up to $1,500 sign up bonus this weekend

The best Caesars Ohio promo code offer is here for a big weekend of college basketball action. Sports fans in Ohio can take advantage of one of the largest offers on the market by signing up with any of the links on this page.

Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET will provide new players with a $1,500 first bet. Place a real money wager on any college basketball game and receive up to $1,500 back in bet credits if it loses.

Ohio sports betting is only in its second month, but it’s already off to a fast start. With March Madness approaching fast, it’s a great time to sign up and grab this latest offer.

Caesars Sportsbook was one of the first apps to launch in the state. From the easy-to-use interface to its competitive odds, this sportsbook is a top option in Ohio.

New players can click this link and input Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET to get a $1,500 first bet for any college basketball game this weekend.

Caesars Ohio Promo Code: $1,500 First Bet This Weekend

This Caesars Ohio promo is a straightforward offer that puts the power in the hands of players. Instead of locking bettors into one game or even one specific market, this promotion provides a ton of flexibility.

Bettors can bet any amount up to $1,500 with full backing from Caesars Ohio. In other words, someone who loses on a $500 wager will receive $500 back in bet credits. Similarly, someone who takes advantage of the full $1,500 would be eligible for $1,500 back.

Although college basketball is going to be the most popular betting market this weekend, it’s worth noting that this promotion is applicable to a wide range of events.

How to Redeem This Caesars Ohio Promo Code Offer

Signing up and redeeming this Caesars Ohio promo is the easy part. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of the registration process:

Click this link and make sure to apply promo code AMNY1BET to get started.

After being redirected to a sign-up landing page, fill out the prompts to create an account.

Make a cash deposit through any of the available banking methods.

Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any compatible iOS or Android device.

Place a $1,500 first bet on any college basketball game this weekend.

Any losses will trigger an immediate refund in bet credits.

Other Weekend Boosts and Bonuses

Caesars Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to ongoing promotions for bettors. That means there are still different ways to take advantage of these offers after signing up.

In fact, they are one of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. There are dozens of boosts to choose from on the biggest sports all weekend long. Here are a few college basketball options:

Villanova, Fresno State, Missouri & Alabama All Win: +750

Gonzaga, Michigan State, Tulane & Nevada All Win: +850

Arizona State, Arizona, Washington & Stanford All Win: +600

OH only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.