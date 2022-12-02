Caesars promo code: $1,250 for USC-Utah, CFB championship games

A Pac-12 champion will be crowned on Friday night, but only after first-time bettors apply our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL during registration. Meanwhile, Maryland users can lock down a $100 free bet or $1,500 bet insurance here.

Tackle Utah-USC with a $1,250 first bet on the house after activating our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. New customers who sign up and place a wager before kickoff will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

USC can all but punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff with a win on Friday night. The fourth-ranked Trojans are three-point favorites against Utah, which handed USC its only regular-season loss on October 15. Before the Utes and Trojans go head-to-head in Las Vegas, new Caesars customers can grab three bonuses, including a fully-insured $1,250 wager on the Pac-12 Championship.

Click here to get a $1,250 first bet on Utah-USC and more with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Place Fully-Backed $1,250 Bet on Utah-USC with Caesars Promo Code

Caesars’ nationwide welcome offer, fittingly named the “Full Caesar,” unlocks three bonuses for first-time customers. The most significant bonus is industry-leading first-bet insurance, which bettors can apply for Friday’s Utah-USC game.

After clicking our links and applying the promo code AMNYFULL, place your qualifying wager on Utah-USC. Caesars will cover a loss up to $1,250, meaning your losing stake returns a free-bet refund. So if you have an unsuccessful $1,250 wager on Utah +3, you’ll still earn a $1,250 free bet and another opportunity to grow your bankroll.

The “Full Caesar” also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Players will receive these credits following a win or loss. Eventually, you can use Reward and Tier Credits to claim exciting bonuses, discounts, and prize packages for hotels, dining, entertainment, and much more.

Caesars Promo Code Instructions

Since the Pac-12 Championship kicks off on Friday night, prospective players are almost out of time. Follow our instructions below and go “Full Caesar” for Utah-USC before the welcome offer expires:

here to trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. Clickto trigger our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Provide all necessary sign-up information and complete your registration.

Deposit enough cash to cover your initial wager.

Bet up to $1,250 on Utah-USC with your first stake. Players can also apply their opening bets on other games in different betting markets.

Earn one single-use free bet after a loss equal to your qualifying wager.

Receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, win or lose.

New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey are a few of the many Caesars-eligible states. Click the links and banners to see if your state qualifies for our Caesars promo code.

Bet on Utah-USC

After its convincing victory against Notre Dame and losses from Ohio State and LSU, USC is now in the fourth and final Playoff position. However, the Trojans will need to get past No. 12 Utah, which beat SC 43-42 nearly two months ago.

According to Caesars Sportsbook, Lincoln Riley’s Trojans are a three-point favorite to win Friday’s Pac-12 Championship. They’re also -155 on the moneyline, making them a larger betting favorite than No. 3 TCU (-130) against No. 13 Kansas State in Saturday’s Big 12 title fight.

If you’re confident in USC or Utah, you can lump them into a college football parlay. Caesars will boost qualifying 4+ leg college football parlays this weekend by 25%, tacking on more potential profit than you’ll find on other sportsbooks.

Activate our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL here and earn a $1,250 first bet for Utah-USC and 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each.