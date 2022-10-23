Quantcast
Sports

Caesars promo code: get $1,250 first bet protected for NFL Week 7

By Russ Joy
Roll into the NFL Week 7 action with the latest Caesars promo code and lock up a trio of bonuses. New players who take advantage of this offer will have a head start on the competition this weekend.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is the key to unlocking the “Full Caesar” and a trio of bonuses that come with it. New users will receive a $1,250 first bet to use on NFL Week 7 or any other game this weekend. Additionally, players will earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

This new promotion is something completely unique. Most sportsbooks will offer some kind of short-term sportsbook bonus, but few offer the long-term membership benefits that new players can get with this special deal.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the top options out there for new bettors this weekend. Go big on all the NFL Week 7 action by taking advantage of the “Full Caesar” promotion.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and get a $1,250 first bet for any NFL Week 7 matchup.

Caesars Promo Code: Bet $1,250 Risk-Free

The latest Caesars promo code is raising the bar with one of the largest sportsbook bonuses on the market. Players can get up to $1,250 in first-bet insurance on any game this weekend. In other words, if you lose your first bet, this Caesars promo code will trigger an automatic refund in site credit.

However, this $1,250 first bet is only the start for new players. Anyone who gets the “Full Caesar” will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits. Tier Credits are related to a player’s membership status while Reward Credits are redeemable for exclusive perks and bonuses.

The “Full Caesar” is a unique offer that no other sportsbook can match. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can claim this offer.

How to Access This Caesars Promo Code

Accessing this Caesars promo code is a quick and stress-free process. Here’s a complete breakdown of the registration process:

  • Click here, choose the correct state, and input promo code AMNYFULL to get started.
  • Create an account and make an official deposit through any of the available banking methods.
  • Download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.
  • Place a $1,250 first bet on any game this weekend.
  • New users will also earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Other NFL Week 7 Boosts and Bonuses

While the “Full Caesar” is a great way to get started, it’s not the only way to win on Caesars Sportsbook. There are dozens of daily odds boosts to choose from for the NFL Week 7 slate. Here are a few of our favorite options out there this weekend:

  • Taylor Heinicke Records Passing & Rushing TD: +700
  • Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce & George Kittle Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards : +250
  • Aaron Rodgers Over 249.5 Passing Yards & Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +500
  • Cowboys, Browns & Buccaneers All Punt on Their First Offensive Drive: +500
  • Giants, Jets & Yankees All Win: +750

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to activate the “Full Caesar” and get a $1,250 first bet for any NFL Week 7 matchup.

