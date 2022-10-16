Caesars promo code: get ready for NFL Week 6 with $1,250 first bet

With several incredible games lined up on the NFL Week 6 calendar, our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL unlocks a must-have promotion for all prospective football bettors.

Caesars Sportsbook Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNYFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

BET NOW

Go “Full Caesar” with our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and score a first bet on the house worth up to $1,250. Each new customer will also receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits as part of the “Full Caesar” welcome offer.

The sixth week of the NFL season should be just as solid as each of its five predecessors. Jets-Packers, Vikings-Dolphins, and Ravens-Giants highlight the early round of action, while the Bills-Chiefs and Cowboys-Eagles showdowns captivate the evening crowd. Through the “Full Caesar,” your first bet is covered for over a grand, which is more than you’ll find on the other major sportsbooks.

Click here to activate the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL and get your $1,250 first bet and 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits.

Caesars Promo Code Delivers $1,250 First Bet, Player Credits

Every new bettor wants to make a splash right away. However, sometimes the initial wager ends up being a flop. Luckily, Caesars Sportsbook created a way to let first-time customers get a much-needed do-over.

Apply our promo code AMNYFULL and complete the registration process through our activation links. After you’ve settled in, place a bet on the NFL or any eligible betting market. If your bet fails to win, Caesars Sportsbook will credit you with a fully-refunded free bet up to $1,250.

Take the Giants, who are 5.5-point underdogs against the Ravens. Let’s say you like New York to upset Baltimore at home, so you place $300 on the Giants’ moneyline (+215). A Big Blue victory will result in $645 in pure cash profit. However, you’ll still walk away with a $300 free bet if New York fails to pull off another upset.

The fully-insured bet is just one of the three perks for new Caesars customers. The “Full Caesar” also unlocks 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits, which can lead to exclusive VIP prize packages and discounts for hotels, dining, entertainment, and more.

Activating Our Caesars Promo Code

The only way to get full insurance on your first bet is to register through our links. Luckily, we’ve streamlined the process to show you everything that players must do to activate the “Full Caesar” before kickoff:

here to trigger the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL. Clickto trigger the Caesars promo code AMNYFULL.

Select your location and provide all of the sign-up information.

Deposit cash using one of Caesars’ approved payment methods.

Place up to $1,250 on NFL Week 6 or any eligible betting market.

Get a free bet worth your original wager (up to $1,250) after a loss.

Earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Click our links to check your eligibility. New customers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Kansas are among those who can apply our Caesars promo code.

NFL Profit Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has 40 profit boosts and counting for NFL Sunday alone. Users can find these boosts on the homepage or in an individual game’s betting market. Bet a max of $100 on as many as you’d like and score more cash than you’ll get with the same bet on another sportsbook.

Lock in our Caesars promo code AMNYFULL here and get a $1,250 first bet for NFL Week6 along with 1,000 Reward and Tier Credits each.