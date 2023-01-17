Caesars promo code: how to get the best bonus in your state right now

A stacked sports week is underway and you can take advantage of a huge Caesars promo code offer to use on the NBA, NHL, college basketball, and more. Bettors in Ohio can click here and use promo code AMNY1BET for $1,500 on Caesars. Players in Maryland can get a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars with promo code AMNYPICS here. Anyone in a state other than Ohio or Maryland can click here and use promo code AMNYFULL for the Full Caesar offer.

Caesars Sportsbook has three different offers available for this week’s NBA, NHL, and college basketball action. The offers vary by state, including special launch offers that have been extended in Ohio and Maryland. Bettors in other states can use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for the Full Caesar offer.

Rather than limit bettors to one sports league or a certain type of bet, Caesars Sportsbook has opted to give players the freedom to pick any bet type in any game this week. That means you could bet on the Dallas Mavericks to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday or the Carolina Hurricanes to cover the spread on Thursday. With any of Caesars’ offers, you would get back your initial wager in the form of a bet credit to use on another game if your first cash bet loses.

Prospective bettors in a state other than Ohio or Maryland can click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for the Full Caesar offer. Bettors in Ohio can click here and use promo code AMNY1BET for $1,500 on Caesars. Players in Maryland can earn a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars with Caesars MD promo code AMNYPICS here.

Caesars Promo Code Unlocks Huge Offers for NBA, NHL, More

New bettors looking for a way to swing for the fences need look no further. Caesars Sportsbook has the largest new user promo for those looking for a safety net of sorts. In Ohio, bettors can get their first bet of up to $1,500 on Caesars. If the wager loses, Caesars Sportsbook will issue a bet credit to use on another game. The promo in Maryland is essentially the same, except a wager of $20-$100 will earn a player a $100 bet credit win or lose, which they can use on another game.

The final new user promo is the Full Caesar, which is applicable to any game this week. As part of this promo, you could bet on a team’s moneyline, the spread, total points line, or a player prop. This first bet will be backed with up to $1,250 in site credit, which will come back as a bet credit if your wager loses. Plus, you’ll receive 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. You can use these credits to secure hotel stays and more.

How to Sign Up with Our Caesars Promo Code

It’s critical to note that you’ll need to click on the appropriate link for the offer available in your state. Our links will apply the necessary promo code, but it’s always a good idea to double-check the promo code field to ensure the code has been applied.

Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET for a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Click here and enter Caesars MD promo code AMNYPICS for a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

and enter Caesars MD promo code AMNYPICS for a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars. Use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL after clicking here for the Full Caesar offer.

After signing up and placing your first bet, enjoy the game. If your bet wins, you’ll secure a cash profit and get back your wager. If your bet loses, you’ll get a second chance via a bet credit.

Odds Boosts This Week

Caesars Sportsbook users can routinely find anywhere from 20 to 80 different daily odds boosts as game time arrives in various sports leagues. There are more than 20 available already for this week’s action, including:

Connor McDavid Scores Goal & Records Assist (+170)

Auston Matthews Scores Goal & Records Assist (+260)

Clippers Win & Kawhi Leonard Over 29.5 Points (+400)

Ben Simmons Over 9.5 Points & Over 9.5 Rebounds (+450)

Nicklas Backstrom Scores Goal & Records Assist (+600)

Keldon Johnson, Damian Lillard & James Harden Each Over 24.5 Points (+750)

Air Force, UNLV, Boise State & New Mexico All Win (+800)

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL for the Full Caesar offer in most states. Click here and use Caesars Ohio promo code AMNY1BET for $1,500 on Caesars. Bettors in Maryland can secure a $100 bet credit or a $1,500 bet on Caesars with Caesars MD promo code AMNYPICS here.

21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.