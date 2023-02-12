Caesars promo code: Last-chance $1,250 Super Bowl bet

Caesars Sportsbook has the perfect way for new users to make the most of tonight’s Super Bowl. Our Caesars promo code unlocks an impressive first bet on Caesars that registrants can use on the big game. In most states, that bet on Caesars is $1,250. Players in Ohio can click here for a $1,500 bet on Caesars.

By registering with Caesars promo code AMNYFULL, sign-ups earn a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. That initial wager is valid using any bet type in any game from any sport, including the Super Bowl.

Sports bettors who are in-the-know love bets that a sportsbook protects in some way. This promotion’s first bet is attractive because of the considerable maximum amount that Caesars will protect up to. As such, new members can potentially begin their patronage at Caesars with a hefty payday. Moreover, they can do so by betting on the most heavily bet game in the country. To clarify, experts expect over a billion legal dollars to be wagered on Super Bowl LVII.

Caesars Promo Code Activates Unique Triple Bonus

Every football fan and sports bettor has opinions about some aspect of the Super Bowl. There are reasons why it sees the most betting action of any sporting contest all year in the United States. Caesars Sportsbook is giving its newest patrons’ Super Bowl insights a real voice with its current registration promotion. By applying Caesars promo code AMNYFULL, sign-ups collect a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. Now, we shall discuss exactly what that means.

Registrants can place any initial wager they want. There are zero restrictions on the amount, sport, game, or even type of bet. In other words, you aren’t boxed into a bet on the Super Bowl. You can make a teaser, parlay, prop bet, or any other on any sporting market you desire. If the selection proves a winner, the sportsbook pays them out in full as they would any other winning bet. However, the power of this promotion appears, ironically, if you lose that first wager. In that case, Caesars refunds the full amount of the loss up to $1,250. The reimbursement comes in the form of bet credits, which provide a second opportunity to wager without investing another dime.

Once the new patron locks in their first bet on Caesars, two more bonuses hit their account. The new account gets a free injection of 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. The Tier Credits help improve your player status, with each tier having better gameplay perks. Members can cash in Reward Credits for entertainment perks like free hotel stays and spa packages.

Correctly Apply Caesars Promo Code in Four Steps

Caesars Sportsbook made this promotion impressively easy to claim for all new users to secure. The four-step guide below walks you through the process in a matter of minutes:

and type in Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock your first bet on Caesars. After that, register your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account with the standard sign-up info. To clarify, this is where you give your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

Third of all, complete an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the offer. However, bear in mind that you will need to deposit enough to cover your intended first bet on Caesars.

Lastly, make your first bet on Caesars, knowing that if it loses, the sportsbook refunds the loss up to $1,250 with bet credits.

Participating states include: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY.

Novelty Props Form Under-the-Radar First Bet Options

Using Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to gain a $1,250 first bet on Caesars puts you in a power position as a bettor. However, you will ultimately have to decide what wager you want to make with it. The Super Bowl will certainly be a popular market for many with this powerful first bet. After all, there are pages upon pages of different wagering options, all valid with this promotion.

The Super Bowl always has a bevy of novelty props available that bettors can’t find during other games. Caesars Sportsbook has a section of them with some interesting options. Here are some that may be worth looking into further:

Team with most first downs in game: Philadelphia (-130).

Team with first charged timeout: Kansas City (-135).

Game to be tied after 0-0? Yes (-115).

Team with first touchdown pass in game: Kansas City (-150).

Score in the first six minutes of game? Yes (+100).

