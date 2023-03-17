Caesars promo code Massachusetts offer unlocks $1,500 first bet on college hoops

As March Madness hits the hardwood this week, the Caesars promo code Massachusetts bettors need guarantees a massive first bet on Caesars worth as much as $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

Trigger the code AMNY1BET to unlock the latest Caesars promo code Massachusetts offer. First-time bettors in the Bay State will earn a first cash bet on Caesars worth up to $1,500 ahead of the NCAA Tournament.

Caesars Sportsbook is the place for all of your future college hoops betting. The site, which launched in Massachusetts last Friday, has competitive odds for every tournament game and exclusive boosts offering substantial cash payouts. Plus, your $1,500 first bet on the house is more than any other online sportsbook promises to Bay State bettors this week.

Use our Caesars promo code Massachusetts links to activate the code AMNY1BET here and head into the Big Dance with a $1,500 first bet on Caesars.

Caesars Promo Code Massachusetts: Enable Code to Score $1.5K NCAA Tournament Bet on Caesars

It’s been less than a week since mobile sports betting took off in Massachusetts. So Caesars decided to continue its launch-week promotion going into the NCAA Tournament. Instead of a $1,250 first bet, Bay Staters can wager as much as $1,500 on their first tournament game and receive a fully-refunded bonus bet after a loss.

The code AMNY1BET secures the welcome offer, so click any link or banner within this post to begin. From there, place a cash bet on any suitable CBB moneyline, spread, point total, or other related props. Any loss worth up to $1,500 returns a bonus bet, aka a well-deserved second chance to win cold, hard cash.

Of course, not every Massachusetts bettor will need a do-over. If you win your qualifying wager, you’ll earn every dollar of expected cash profit and the satisfaction of a booming bankroll to tackle the madness.

Details for Caesars Promo Code Massachusetts Offer

Registration with our exclusive code is the key to unlocking a $1,500 first bet, so follow our instructions below. Here’s how prospective Massachusetts players can score a four-digit wager on the house for the NCAA Tournament:

Click here to trigger the promo code AMNY1BET.

Fill out all necessary account information, including name and email address.

Verify your playing area with a geolocation confirmation.

Fund your account with a suitable cash deposit.

Place up to $1,500 on any eligible NCAA Tournament betting market.

Receive a fully-refunded bonus bet worth your qualifying stake (max. $1,500) after a loss. Any first bet that settles as a win will nullify Caesars’ promotion and return a standard cash payout.

Tournament Parlay Boosts

Caesars consistently offers new and existing customers intriguing boosts across several markets. As you can expect, the site has several NCAA Tournament boosts ready for action.

For example, one boost requires four ACC teams to win their opening matchups. Players can wager up to $100 on four teams to advance with enhanced odds (somewhere in the neighborhood of +850). That means a maximum bet will return $850 in cash profit if each team takes care of business.

Enjoy the NCAA Tournament with a $1,500 bet on Caesars after activating our Caesars promo code Massachusetts offer here with the code AMNY1BET.

Caesars Sportsbook MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support. GET THE APP PROMO CODE: AMNY1BET

UP TO $1,500 BET ON CAESARS

CLAIM NOW

MA only. 21+. New users and first wager only. Must register with eligible promo code. Bet amount of qualifying wager returned only if wager is settled as a loss. Maximum additional Bonus Bet of $1,500. Bonus Bet must be used within 14 days of receipt. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Void where prohibited. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? If you or a loved one is experiencing problems with gambling, please call 1-800-327-5050 or visit gamblinghelplinema.org for 24/7 support.