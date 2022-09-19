Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Sports

Caesars promo code offers $1,250 first bet for Monday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.
By Russ Joy
comments
Posted on
caesars promo code
Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

There are two Monday Night Football games this week and the latest Caesars promo code can provide a big boost for either one. Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings are two intriguing matchups to close out Week 2.

Caesars Sportsbook

Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNYFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
BET NOW

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is the key to snagging a $1,250 first bet for NFL tonight. This first bet is one part of the “Full Caesar” promotion. New members will also get 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

The kickoffs for tonight’s games are staggered, which is good news for football fans. The Bills are looking to build off of their dominant performance in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Titans are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing loss. The Vikings and Eagles are both entering tonight’s game after victories in Week 1.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for new users this week. This trio of bonuses will set the stage for new players to hit the ground running. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this offer.

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet for either Monday Night Football game.

Caesars Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet for MNF

Every new user’s first bet is on Caesars Sportsbook. Any losses on that first wager will be refunded up to $1,250. Essentially, new users can grab a ton of first-bet insurance on either Monday night game. With Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings on deck, there are going to be plenty of options for bettors.

Not to mention, players can start building towards long-term benefits with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Tier Credits can be accumulated over time to improve a player’s status as a Caesars member. As for Reward Credits, these are redeemable for exclusive perks and bonuses.

The $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits are all part of the “Full Caesar.”

How to Activate This Caesars Promo Code

Signing up and activating this promo code is a quick and stress-free process. Anyone with an iOS or Android mobile device can download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app and register:

  • Click here, choose the appropriate state, and use promo code AMNYFULL.
  • Create an account and make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.
  • Place a $1,250 first bet on either Monday Night Football game.
  • Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Monday Night Football

Two Monday Night Football games are a nice bonus for the Week 2 slate. And for what it’s worth, both of these games should be entertaining. Check out some of the Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts for the Monday Night games:

  • Josh Allen & Derrick Henry Each Over 49.5 Rush Yards: +175
  • Robert Woods or Treylon Burks Score TD: +125
  • Stefon Diggs & Dawson Knox Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +285
  • Titans Win & Ryan Tannehill Over 249.5 Pass Yards: +650
  • Devin Singletary First TD Scorer vs Titans: +650
  • Kirk Cousins & Jalen Hurts Each Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +750
  • DeVonta Smith & Dallas Goedert Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +360
  • Justin Jefferson & A.J. Brown Each Over 99.5 Receiving Yards: +450
  • Dalvin Cook & Miles Sanders Each Over 74.5 Rushing Yards: +600

Click here and use Caesars promo code AMNYFULL to unlock a $1,250 first bet for either Monday Night Football game.

Caesars Sportsbook

Get 1000 REWARD CREDITS + 1000 TIER CREDITS

GET THE APP
PROMO CODE:
AMNYFULL
SIGNUP BONUSUP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS
BET NOW

About the Author

Russ Joy

Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XL Media PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast, a Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com, and the Crossing Broad Podcast Network Director. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of three. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC