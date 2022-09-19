Caesars promo code offers $1,250 first bet for Monday Night Football

There are two Monday Night Football games this week and the latest Caesars promo code can provide a big boost for either one. Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings are two intriguing matchups to close out Week 2.

Caesars promo code AMNYFULL is the key to snagging a $1,250 first bet for NFL tonight. This first bet is one part of the “Full Caesar” promotion. New members will also get 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

The kickoffs for tonight’s games are staggered, which is good news for football fans. The Bills are looking to build off of their dominant performance in Week 1. Meanwhile, the Titans are hoping to bounce back after a disappointing loss. The Vikings and Eagles are both entering tonight’s game after victories in Week 1.

Caesars Sportsbook is raising the bar for new users this week. This trio of bonuses will set the stage for new players to hit the ground running. Here’s a deep dive into the details behind this offer.

Caesars Promo Code Unlocks $1,250 First Bet for MNF

Every new user’s first bet is on Caesars Sportsbook. Any losses on that first wager will be refunded up to $1,250. Essentially, new users can grab a ton of first-bet insurance on either Monday night game. With Bills-Titans and Eagles-Vikings on deck, there are going to be plenty of options for bettors.

Not to mention, players can start building towards long-term benefits with Tier Credits and Reward Credits. Tier Credits can be accumulated over time to improve a player’s status as a Caesars member. As for Reward Credits, these are redeemable for exclusive perks and bonuses.

The $1,250 first bet, 1,000 in Tier Credits, and 1,000 in Reward Credits are all part of the “Full Caesar.”

How to Activate This Caesars Promo Code

Signing up and activating this promo code is a quick and stress-free process. Anyone with an iOS or Android mobile device can download the Caesars Sportsbook mobile app and register:

Click here , choose the appropriate state, and use promo code AMNYFULL.

, choose the appropriate state, and use promo code AMNYFULL. Create an account and make a cash deposit using any of the available banking methods.

Place a $1,250 first bet on either Monday Night Football game.

Earn 1,000 in Tier Credits and 1,000 in Reward Credits.

Monday Night Football

Two Monday Night Football games are a nice bonus for the Week 2 slate. And for what it’s worth, both of these games should be entertaining. Check out some of the Caesars Sportsbook odds boosts for the Monday Night games:

Josh Allen & Derrick Henry Each Over 49.5 Rush Yards: +175

Robert Woods or Treylon Burks Score TD: +125

Stefon Diggs & Dawson Knox Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +285

Titans Win & Ryan Tannehill Over 249.5 Pass Yards: +650

Devin Singletary First TD Scorer vs Titans: +650

Kirk Cousins & Jalen Hurts Each Over 2.5 Passing TDs: +750

DeVonta Smith & Dallas Goedert Each Over 49.5 Receiving Yards: +360

Justin Jefferson & A.J. Brown Each Over 99.5 Receiving Yards: +450

Dalvin Cook & Miles Sanders Each Over 74.5 Rushing Yards: +600

